OBETZ — The Athens Bulldogs competed at the highest level as a team, and Federal Hocking's Rosemary Stephens completed her historic season.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association held the 2020 State Cross Country Championships at Fortress Obetz on Saturday.
Stephens was competing in Division III, while the Athens girls' team competed in Division II. Athens' Jack Myers raced in Division I.
Stephens took the course in the morning, and by doing so became the first female runner from Federal Hocking to ever compete at the state cross country meet.
Stephens was right in line with her goals. Her coach, Dave Miller, said earlier in the week that Stephens was aiming for a top-50 finish, and a personal record. Her best time this season is 20 minutes and 7 seconds.
Stephens posted a time of 20:10.2 on Saturday, good for 53rd place in Division III. Stephens was less than a second away from placing inside the top 50.
While it wasn't a PR, Stephens still ran 13 seconds faster than her regional qualifying time of 20:23.2.
The Athens girls team raced in Division II, finishing 19th out of 20 teams with a score of 493 points.
Junior Sarah Deering has been Athens' top runner all season, and that continued on Saturday. She finished in 78th place with a time of 20:25.9.
The rest of the Bulldogs finished in close proximity to each other. Sophomore Ashyln Webb was in 142nd place with a time of 22:00.3.
Junior Raney Riddlebarger was in 145th place with a time of 22:13.5.
Freshman Charlotte Myers came in 151st place with a time of 22:36.9.
Freshman Ruby Krisher rounded out Athens' team scoring when she crossed the finish line in 159th place, posting a time of 23:11.9.
Senior Sophia Tenoglia was 164th with a time of 23:30.2 for Athens. Freshman Emma Ulbrich was 166th.
It was the first time for the Bulldogs competing in the state tournament as a team since 2015. The future is bright for the Bulldogs, as Tenoglia was the only senior running in Saturday's race.
Vinton County's Olivia Mayers also competed in the Division II race. She finished in 73rd place with a time of 20:20.4.
Myers also rounded out his cross country career for the Bulldogs, as he competed in the Division I race.
Running in a loaded field, Myers finished in 87th place with a time of 16:46.3.
The Division I race was won by Uniontown Lake's Nathan Moore, with a time of 14:59.5.
Belpre also had a strong showing in Division III, finishing 13th as a team in the boys' race with a score of 296.
Eli Fullerton closed his Golden Eagle career with a runner-up finish in Division III, posting a time of 15:36.4.
He was beaten only by Fredericktown's Thomas Caputo (15:31.5).
Belpre's Blake Rodgers also had an all-Ohio finish at 12th place with a time of 16:15.0.
