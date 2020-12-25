The Athens High School and Federal Hocking High School swim teams kicked off the 2020-21 season in Zanesville at the TriValley Invitational last weekend.
Both teams looked to continue the momentum from a very successful season last year that saw the Lady Bulldogs win the Southeast Ohio Swim League and the OHSAA Sectional, in addition to qualifying a swimmer to the OHSAA State Championship.
The Bulldogs continued their winning ways by securing the victory over host TriValley, Lakewood, Barnesville and Federal Hocking.
The Lady Bulldogs were led by Senior Lourdes Benencia Courreges who took home firsts in the 200 yard Individual Medley and 100 yard Breaststroke. She teamed up with Kristina Rana, Nikki Bean, and Sarah Deering to win both the 200 yard Medley Relay and 200 yard Freestyle Relay.
Senior Nikki Bean won the 100 yard Butterfly while senior Kristina Rana conquered the field in the 100 yard Backstroke.
On the boys' side, the Bulldogs were led by a pair of juniors. Cole Huebner and Campbell Hauschild were victorious in both of their individual events. Huebner placed first in the 50 and 100 yard Freestyle events while Hauschild won the 200 yard Individual Medley and 500 yard Freestyle races.
The 200 yard Freestyle race belonged to Caleb Huebner. Gabi Santiago-Flores scored first in the 100 yard Butterfly event.
The Bulldogs' 200 yard Freestyle Relay (Nathan Kallet, Sam Gutekanst, Santiago-Flores, Caleb Huebner) and the 400 yard Freestyle Relay (Kenny Fridrich, Hauschild, Caleb Huebner, Cole Huebner) were also victorious.
Federal Hocking's best performances belonged to senior Ashton Tucker with a second place finish in the 100 yard Butterfly race and to senior Jake Clark who finished fourth in the 200 yard Freestyle.
Both the Bulldogs and Lancers will be back in action on January 9th when they travel to Coshocton to meet up with the River View Black Bears and the New Philadelphia Quakers.
