RIO GRANDE — The cross country postseason began on Saturday, and Athens and Federal Hocking's girls squads became regional qualifiers.
Athens finished as district runner-up, while Federal Hocking claimed a sixth-place overall finish as the Southeast District cross country races were held in Rio Grande.
In Division II, the Athens girls were third overall. The top two teams are considered district champions. The third and fourth place teams are considered district runner-up.
Athens scored 126 points, behind only Sheridan (81 points) and Fairfield Union (98 points). Circleville (143 points) was fourth and is also a district runner-up.
In Division II girls, the top seven teams and top 28 individuals qualified for the regional tournament.
The Bulldogs were led by senior Sarah Deering, who was eighth overall in the race. She finished with a time of 20:18.35.
Athens senior Raney Riddlebarger followed with a time of 21:21.69. That was good for 20th overall.
Athens junior Ashlyn Webb was right behind at 21st overall, posting a time of 21:23.46.
Athens' team scoring was rounded out by sophomore Emma Ulbrich (39th, 22:41.63) and sophomore Ruby Krisher (44th, 22:48.58).
Athens sophomore Shelby Davenport (46th, 22:54.96) and junior Ava Pettey (51st, 23:29.49) will also race at the regional meet this weekend.
In Division III girls, the top six teams and the top 24 individuals punched their regional tickets.
Federal Hocking claimed the final qualifying spot by finishing sixth as a team with 159 points. The Lancers edged out Zane Trace (seventh place, 168 points) for the honor.
Senior Rosemary Stephens led the Lancers by finishing in ninth place overall. She had a time of 21:36.96.
Freshman Piper Biesinger came in 24th for Federal Hocking with a time of 23:03.04
Sophomore Emma Lucas followed with a time of 23:34.19 for the Lancers, good for 29th overall.
Junior Olivia Amlin came in 65th overall with a time of 26:14.04.
Also key to the Lancers' regional qualifying spot was sophomore Magnolia Ballew. She crossed the finish line with a time of 32:53.59 to score the Lancers' final 75 points, but was high enough to allow Federal Hocking to stay ahead of Zane Trace.
Alexander girls, Nelsonville-York girls and Federal Hocking boys also had individual qualifiers.
In the Division II boys' race, Alexander's Tyler Wallace was 24th overall with a time of 17:45.51. With the top 32 individuals qualifying, Wallace made the cut by 13.23 seconds.
In the Division II girls' race, Alexander's Leah Esselburn was also an individual qualifier. She was 22nd overall with a time of 21:25.53.
Federal Hocking's boys had two qualifiers in Division III.
Lancers' sophomore Evan McPherson was ninth overall with a time of 17:51.13. He will be joined by his teammate, senior Brayden Tabler.
Tabler was 14th with a time of 18:18.54.
Federal Hocking's boys were eighth overall with 219 points, just finishing outside of the top six.
In the Division III girls' race, Nelsonville-York freshman Alayna Okulich was 18th overall with a time of 22:38.03 to advance.
Eastern had two individual qualifiers in the Division III boys' race, including the overall champion.
Eagles' junior Brayden Obrien took first-place honors with a blistering time of 16:35.91.
Eastern freshman Connor Nolan also qualifies, as his time of 17:37.08 placed him sixth.
In Divison II, Vinton County freshman Isaiah Brown qualifies for the regional meet, placing 21st overall with a time of 17:40.53.
Teams and runners advancing in both Division II and Division III will race their regional races on Saturday at Pickerington North High School, with spots in the state tournament on the line.
The Athens boys competed in a Division I race at Hilliard Darby High School.
Athens was 17th as a team with 495 points, led by sophomore Tyler Callahan. He was 71st overall with a time of 17:45.1.
