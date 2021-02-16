GREENFIELD — The OHSAA Swimming and Diving Championship kicked off with the Athens Bulldogs and Federal Hocking Lancers competing with twenty other high school swim teams at the OHSAA Southeast Sectional at Greenfield McClain High School on Saturday.
The Bulldogs were led by a trio of swimmers who were crowned sectional champions in both of their individual events.
Lourdes Benencia Courreges claimed titles in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Breaststroke.
Teammate Kristina Rana won the 200 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke races.
Bulldog Cole Huebner was crowned champion in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle events.
The Athens’ relays also performed well bringing home Sectional titles in the Girls 200 Medley Relay (Rana, Benencia Courreges, Nikki Bean, Izzy Pittaway), the Boys 200 Freestyle Relay (Kenny Fridrich, Caleb Huebner, Campbell Hauschild, Cole Huebner), and Boys 400 Freestyle Relay (Fridrich, Caleb Huebner, Hauschild, Cole Huebner).
The Federal Hocking Lancers’ best performance of the day was turned in by Jake Clark who finished 4th in the 200 Freestyle event.
The Bulldogs and Lancers will advance to the OHSAA Central District Swimming and Diving Championship on Thursday, Feb. 18 at Bowling Green State University.
