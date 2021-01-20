On Saturday the swim teams from Athens and Federal Hocking High Schools traveled to Olentangy to race against the Braves at the MC Fitness Center in Lewis Center.
The Bulldogs boys’ team (132) came up on top of the Braves (92) and the Lancers (21).
Leading the way for Athens were a trio of juniors who registered individual victories. Campbell Hauschild placed first in the 200 Freestyle, Cole Huebner won the 100 Freestyle, and Sam Gutekanst was victorious in the 100 Breaststroke.
Additionally, the Bulldogs dominated the relay events by claiming firsts in all three relay events. The 200 Medley Relay (Caleb Huebner, Hauschild, Cole Huebner, Kenny Fridrich), the 200 Freestyle Relay (Gabi Santiago Flores, Gutekanst, Nathan Kallet, Espen Campbell), and the 400 Freestyle Relay (Fridrich, Hauschild, Caleb Huebner, Cole Huebner) defeated the field.
The Lady Bulldogs (88) fell to host Olentangy (157). The Bulldogs scored individual wins by a pair of seniors. Kristina Rana placed first in the 100 Backstroke while Lourdes Benencia Courreges won the 100 Breaststroke.
Athens and Federal Hocking will host Marietta on Friday, Jan. 22 at the Parkersburg Boys and Girls Club for the teams’ Senior Night meet.
