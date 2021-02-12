The Athens High School swim team split with St. Clairsville and Federal Hocking in their final regular-season swim meet Saturday in Parkersburg.
The Bulldogs boys’ team (50) continued their winning ways, defeating the Red Devils (29) and the Lancers (5).
Leading the way were two juniors, Campbell Hauschild and Cole Huebner, who were victorious in both of their individual events.
Hauschild claimed the top spots in the 200 Freestyle and 100 Butterfly events while Huebner took home firsts in the 50 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle races. Sam Gutekanst (100 Breaststroke) and Caleb Huebner (100 Backstroke) picked up the remaining individual wins for the Bulldogs.
The Boys’ 200 Medley Relay team of Gabi Santiago-Flores, Gutekanst, Cole Huebner, and Luca Gagliano were also victorious.
The Lady Bulldogs (38.5) fell to St. Clairsville (48.5). Senior Kristina Rana was the leading performer for Athens as she placed first in both the 200 Freestyle and 100 Backstroke events. Senior teammates Izzy Pittaway (100 Freestyle) and Lourdes Benencia Courreges (50 Freestyle) brought home the remaining victories for Athens.
The Federal Hocking Lancers’ Jake Clark turned in a record-breaking 100 Freestyle time that was good enough for a third place finish.
The Bulldogs and Lancers will begin the OHSAA Swimming and Diving Tournament when they travel to Greenfield McClain High School on Saturday for the Sectional Championship.
