Joe Burrow’s first two seasons as the quarterback of the Athens Bulldogs were the best two seasons in program history.
Athens combined to win 23 games in 2012 and 2013. The ‘13 team — during Burrow’s junior season — became the first Athens team to win 12 games in a season.
As successful as both seasons were, they served as a litmus test for how good the Bulldogs had to get if they wanted to break through the regional final round.
In 2012, Athens suffered a 60-21 loss to Thurgood Marshall in a regional championship game. The following season, it was a 38-7 setback to Marion-Franklin in the regional final.
Athens was on a mission in 2014 to get past the regional final round, and a traditional power from Central Ohio was standing in its way.
The Bulldogs took on Columbus St. Francis DeSales in the Division III, Region 9 championship game on Nov. 21 at Logan High School.
DeSales has long been a roadblock for many southeastern Ohio teams in multiple sports, but especially on the football field. The Bulldogs lost to DeSales in a 1990 playoff matchup.
But this Athens team was different from any other Southeast District squad the Stallions ever faced. This team had Joe Burrow.
The Bulldogs broke through that regional final barrier with a convincing 52-20 victory over DeSales.
Not only did Athens beat DeSales, but it did so by putting a running clock into place, giving the Stalins their worst playoff loss in program history.
“We got there the last two years and couldn’t pull it out,” Joe Burrow said after the game. “This year, our motto was, we broke to ‘Regional Championship’ after ever time we lifted, every time we left the field. And we finally got it done.”
It was another night for the record books for Burrow. He completed 23 of 29 passes with no interceptions, five touchdowns and 319 yards passing. He added touchdowns runs of 58 and 41 yards, giving him seven total touchdowns and 454 yards of total offense.
“Typical Joe,” Athens coach Ryan Adams said. “The big stage, the bigger the challenge, the more the kid digs into his bag of tricks. Running the football tonight, he did a fabulous job and continues to throw the ball extremely well to all those different wide receivers.”
The game is most remembered now as the time Burrow caught his own touchdown pass.
With Athens leading 39-14 in the fourth quarter, Burrow dropped back to pass from the 5-yard line on fourth-and-three.
His pass was deflected at the line of scrimmage and went up in the air.
Burrow raced underneath it to catch it and score the touchdown.
It was the No. 1 play on SportsCenter the next night, giving Burrow national attention for the first time.
“That’s the first thing we were trying to ponder ourselves when it happened, did he just throw a touchdown pass to himself? It’s just unbelievable, absolutely unbelievable,” Adams said.
Athens finished with 556 yards of total offense. Ryan Luehrman and Zacciah Saltzman each caught seven passes, while Trae Williams had 186 yards of total offense and two total touchdowns.
The Bulldogs accepted the regional championship trophy on the field afterwards, their spot in the Division III Final Four finally secured.
