Only a few short months ago, Athens coach Fitz Read didn't feel optimistic about having a cross country season.
Athens was one of several schools that shut down activities for two weeks back in July, when COVID-19 cases were spiking in Athens County.
"There was a time this summer where we thought the season wasn't going to happen," Read said. "Several of the meets on our schedule were canceled. I remember many members of our team thought the season wasn't going to happen."
From the despair of such uncertainty, to the highs of qualifying for the state tournament, the 2020 season has been a wild ride for Read and the Bulldogs.
Athens' cross country season did indeed take place, and the Bulldogs have extended it to the final weekend.
The Athens' girls team will race in Division II competition on Saturday in the 2020 State Cross Country Championships.
In Division I, senior Jack Myers qualified as individual.
"We just kind of took it week by week," Read said. "Vinton County was our first meet. We got a second one, then we got a third one. Slowly but surely, our expectations escalated throughout the year."
It's a return to the state tournament stage for the Athens girls. The Bulldogs qualified as a team five seasons in a row under Read's leadership from 2011 through 2015, highlighted by a fifth-place state finish in 2014.
Read was never far away from the program, but he took over head coaching duties again this season. And Athens usually had individuals make it every season, but never had the whole team qualify until last Saturday's sixth-place finish in the Division II, Region 7 meet.
"It means a great deal this year especially where we started," Read said.
Athens has been led all season by junior Sarah Deering. She was 33rd in last week's regional meet with a time of 20:44.9.
"She trains very hard," Read said. "She runs with the boys every chance she gets and she's not afraid to be the last one in the pack sometimes in practice, all for the purpose of making her a better runner."
The regional race was a little bit of a roller coaster for Deering. A top-28 finish was needed to qualify as an individual.
Deering finished just outside of that qualifying spot, but later found out she had made it after the team points were tallied up.
"She kind of has this second life thanks to her teammates backing her up," Read said. "She has this second chance. It's been a goal of hers to try and break 20 minutes. I think she's going to be very happy with the opportunity to take another shot at it."
Junior Raney Riddlebarger was Athens' second runner in regional competition. Sophomore Ashlyn Webb, freshman Charlotte Myers, freshman Ruby Krisher, freshman Emma Ulbrich and senior Sophia Tenoglia rounded out Athens' team last Saturday.
The Bulldogs are young, and have dealt with injuries that tested their depth throughout the season.
"Having different runners shuffle around and finish in different places is very helpful," Read said. "There's a pecking order that can be established that sometimes can be harmful for a team where runners settle into a set order. I think in any given meet it can be any runner one through seven that helps us."
For Myers, he was able to find success even in a difficult Division I, Region 3 race. He had to finish in the top 20, and his time of 16:33.7 was good for 16th place.
Myers was competing against the top competition from the Central and East Districts.
"If you look at the names on the jerseys, there's some very large affluent schools that we run against, and Jack never let that phase him," Read said. "He just kept a very narrow focus all year long, never getting intimidated by the circumstances and he earned every bit of his state qualification."
Myers, like many of the Bulldogs, was self-motivated during the offseason. Members of both teams were still out running on their own even when they weren't able to meet with their coaches during the shutdowns.
"(Myers) was very self motivated and willing to put in the work to qualify," Read said. "He's finally reaping the awards of a lot of hard work this season."
The Athens girls' team will race at 1 p.m. on Saturday, while Myers will compete in the Division I boys' race at 3 p.m.
The state meet will be held at Fortress Obetz this year for the first time. The meet had previously been held at National Trail Raceway since 2011, and was a course Read was very familiar with.
"I think no team has run this course yet," Read said. "It's an even playing field in that sense. I'm excited about the new venue. It's not really too far of a drive for us."
Saturday will mark the end of another successful cross country season for Athens. Read knew the Bulldogs had this potential in them, as long as they had a chance to take the course and compete each week.
"At the end of last season, I looked at the roster and on both boys and girls and that made me want to coach this team," Read said. "I wanted to coach these teams, based on their rosters. I wasn't sure if they were going to make state or not, but I certainly felt like they had a chance to do it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.