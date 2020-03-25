The Athens High School boys' basketball team enjoyed a winning season the basketball court.
The Bulldogs were also winners in the classroom.
Athens was honored as part of the Ohio High School Basketball Coach's Association Academic Team.
The Bulldogs were one of 29 boys teams across the state in all divisions to be recognized. Athens had a team GPA of 3.64.
Athens, coached by Mickey Cozart, finished 17-8 during the 2019-20 season. The Bulldogs were 10-2 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, sharing the league title with Alexander. It was Athens' second league title in a row.
The Bulldogs then went on to win a pair of tournament games to also repeat as Division II sectional champions. They defeated New Lexington in a sectional championship game to advance to the district tournament.
To qualify for the Academic Team, the GPA’s of the best nine players were taken into account, and all players nominated should have received a varsity letter. All players' GPAs were determined after the first semester of the current year.
Players on Athens' roster included Andrew Stephens, Isaiah Butcher, Brayden Markins, Nate Trainer, Reese Wallace, Bryan McMillan, Brayden Whiting, Trey Harris, Jack Cornwell, Joey Moore, Will Matters, Will Ginder and Jacob Sayer.
The complete list, boys and girls, is as follows:
2020 OHSBCA Boys Academic Team
Team;Coach;GPA
West Holmes;Jordan Widder;3.94
Hudson;Jeff Brink;3.92
Jackson Center;Scott Elchert;3.92
Mason;Greg Richards;3.87
Chesapeake;Ryan Davis;3.86
Van Wert;Ben Laudick;3.86
Wauseon;Chad Burt;3.85
Dover;Bob Von Kaenel;3.84
Clyde;Ryan Fretz;3.84
Huron;Bobby James;3.84
Fremont St. Joseph;Jonathan Will;3.82
Freemont Ross;John Cahill;3.81
Olentangy;John Feasel;3.80
Fort Loramie;Corey Britton;3.79
Mapleton;Nicholas Hickey;3.78
Tuscarawas Central Catholic;Ty Miller;3.78
Mentor;Robert Krizancic;3.77
Crestview;Doug Etzler;3.76
Riverside;Seth Bodenmiller;3.75
Bristol;Craig Giesy;3.73
Perkins;Scott McVeigh;3.71
Western Reserve;Pasquale Daltorio;3.66
Tippecanoe;Adam Toohey;3.65
Open Door Christian;Kevan Ford;3.65
Edgerton;Matt Ripke;3.65
Athens;Mickey Cozart;3.64
St. Francis DeSales;Pat Murphy;3.63
Evergreen;Jerry Keifer;3.62
Canfield;Todd Muckleroy;3.60
2020 OHSBCA Girls Academic Team
Team;Coach;GPA
Anthony Wayne;Jami Carter;4.00
New Philadelphia;Kevin Cornell;3.97
Kirtland;Brittany Zele;3.96
Georgetown;Andrew Gill;3.96
Russia;Andy Timmerman;3.95
Norton;Brian Miller;3.94
Wapakoneta;Rusty Allen;3.94
Eastern Brown;Kevin Pickerill;3.94
Holy Name;Kim Lutham;3.94
Tri-Village;Brad Gray;3.94
Napoleon;Corey Kreinbrink;3.93
Leipsic;Adam Huber;3.93
Tinora;Kyle Tiet Je;3.92
Loudonville;Tyler Bates;3.92
Chagrin Falls;Brittany Anderson;3.90
Wheelersburg;Dusty Spradlin;3.90
Willard;Barry Pfahl;3.90
Open Door Christian;Vaughn Jones;3.89
Peebles;Billie Jo Justice;3.88
Boardman;Justin Coffin;3.88
Ironton;Doug Graham;3.87
Notre Dame Academy;Travis Galloway;3.87
Marlington;Mike Stadulic;3.87
Avon;Meghan Larrick;3.87
Jackson Center;Jeff Reese;3.87
Minster;Mike Wiss;3.86
Fort Loramie;Carla Siegel;3.85
Woodmore;Kyle Clair;3.85
West Holmes;Lindsey Snyder;3.83
