ZANESVILLE — Brayden Whiting and the Athens Bulldogs tipped their season off over the weekend in Zanesville.
Athens competed in Zanesville's Tip-Off Classic, splitting a pair of games.
The Bulldogs defeated the hosts Zanesville on Friday night, 68-53. Athens fell in the championship game on Saturday, 88-44, against Olentangy Liberty.
Whiting, a senior, combined to score 48 points in the two games.
Athens scored the first 14 points in Friday's win over Zanesville. That led to a 20-8 lead after one quarter, and a 34-26 edge at halftime.
Zanesville got within 36-30 in the third quarter, but Trey Harris answered with a 3-pointer for give Athens back the momentum.
That helped the Bulldogs (1-1) lead 51-36 by the end of the third.
Whiting scored 25 points against the Blue Devils. He attempted 20 field goals, making 11 including two from 3-point range. He added six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Harris and Derrick Welsh each scored 16 points for Athens. Harris was 7 of 11 from the field with seven assists and two steals.
Welsh made all seven of his 2-point field goal attempts, also grabbing eight rebounds and two steals.
Jacob Sayers had five points, six rebounds and five steals for the Bulldogs, while Tanner McCune had four points. Will Ginder also added two points and two steals.
Shelton Redman led Zanesville with 24 points and five rebounds.
Athens shot 61.2 percent from the field, making 30 of 49 shots from the field including 26 of 35 from 2-point range.
The win advanced Athens to Saturday's championship game against Olentangy Liberty. Athens trailed 15-10 after one quarter and 36-21 at halftime. Olentangy Liberty won the third quarter 33-8 to lead 69-29 going to the fourth.
Whiting again led Athens, this time scoring 23 points on 9 of 16 shooting.
Walsh also hit double figures with 10 points on 5 of 6 shooting. Sayers scored nine points while Harris had two points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Cooper Davis led Olentangy Liberty with 19 points, while Andrew Wade added 18 points and Henry Hinkle 15 points.
Zanesville beat Marietta in the consolation game on Saturday, 72-67 in overtime.
Olentangy Liberty defeated Marietta 102-52 on Friday in an opening-round game.
Athens is scheduled to travel to Warren on Tuesday, before hosting Gallia Academy on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.