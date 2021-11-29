ZANESVILLE — The Athens boys basketball team opened its 2021-22 season with a pair of games at Zanesville High School over the weekend.
Athens lost to Briggs 46-40 on Friday, before falling to Marietta 45-30 on Saturday.
Athens was forced to try and dig out of an early deficit against Briggs in the opener, trailing 18-3 after one quarter.
The Bulldogs won the middle two quarters, trailing 25-15 at halftime and 35-30 going to the fourth.
Briggs won the final quarter 11-10 to hold off the charging Bulldogs.
Landon Wheatley and Nathan Shadik each scored 11 points for Athens. Wheatley had five rebounds while Shadik had two assists.
Derrick Welsh had seven points and three blocked shots, while Sam Goldsberry, Luke Brandes and Levi Neal each scored three points. Sam Trainer added two points.
Saturday's second game against Marietta (1-1) followed a different pattern. Athens led early, going ahead 7-6 after one quarter, then 17-15 at halftime.
The Tigers held Athens to three points in the third quarter, going ahead 22-20 going to the fourth. Marietta then won the final frame 23-10 to pull away for the win.
Welsh was Athens' leader against Marietta, scoring 18 points on 6 of 11 shooting. He had 10 rebounds and a steal.
Goldsberry had four points and five steals, while Brandes and Neal each scored three points. Jake Goldsberry had two points.
Marietta shot 43.2 percent from the field, while Athens was held to 23.1 percent shooting.
Athens remains on the road when it travels to Gallia Academy on Friday.
