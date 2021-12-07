The Athens Bulldogs opened the 2021-22 swim season with a home invitational on Saturday at the Ohio University Aquatic Center. In attendance were over 500 athletes representing 35 high schools from across Ohio and West Virginia.
The Bulldog boys' team put on quite an impressive performance by winning the overall team title. The Bulldogs 197 points led the field with Granville (137) and Olentangy (135) rounding out the top three.
Leading the way for Athens was senior Cole Huebner who won both the 200 Freestyle and 100 Freestyle events. Campbelll Hauschild picked up the win in the 200 Individual Medley and Sam Gutekanst scored first in the 500 Freestyle. The quartet of Kenny Fridrich, Caleb Huebner, Hauschild and Cole Huebner out-paced the field in the 400 Freestyle Relay bringing home the only other first for Athens.
The Lady Bulldogs finished the invitational in ninth place overall. Top ten individual performances were turned in by junior Zoe Miller (200 Individual Medley, 500 Free) and senior Sarah Deering (100 Butterfly, 500 Free).
The 200 Free Relay team of Miller, Julia Dick, Kyla Kinnard, and Deering placed eighth. Miller, Kateyanne Walburn, Emma Ulbrich, and Deering finished the meet with a seventh place 400 Free Relay performance.
The Bulldogs are back in the pool on Friday when they host Portsmouth and Newark at 6 p.m. at the Ohio University Aquatic Center. The team will travel on Saturday for a dual against Olentangy Berlin.
(0) comments
