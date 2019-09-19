The clock said there were still a handful of minutes remaining.
The Bulldogs were down four scores, en route to a 42-20 loss at Parkersburg South, and on their way to an 0-3 start in the 2019 season.
“Keep fighting,” yelled one Athens player.
‘“Keep working,” hollered another.
“Don’t forget, we still got a championship to win starting next week!” yelled a third.
Athens (0-3) hasn’t had the season start the way it wanted. But it’s reset time in The Plains, and what better way to get re-focused than the start of league play with an old, familiar rival. The Bulldogs get both on Friday night at Rutter Field when the Alexander Spartans (3-0) visit for Athens’ Homecoming and the beginning of Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play.
“It’s kind of nice league play starts now because we can kind of think of it as a new goal,” said Athens head coach Nathan White, still searching for his first win as the man in charge with the ‘Dogs.
“Now it’s simple. It’s just ‘Let’s try to go 1-0 in the league.’”
The resurgent Spartans will be standing in the way. Under third-year head coach Earich Dean, Alexander has posted blow out wins at Bradford (48-0), at Berne Union (33-12) and at home last Friday against South Point (33-14).
The Spartans have been in control in every game, and lean heavily on a veteran lineup. Alexander, 4-6 last season, has 16 starters back from 2018 and feature a roster with 13 seniors.
The 3-0 start is Alexander’s best since 2011 (6-0). Kickoff in The Plains is set for 7:30 p.m.
“They’re a good team. They’re 3-0 for a reason,” White said. “You recognize a lot of their kids from last year.”
The familiar cast of foes includes returning starting quarterback Kaleb Easley, now in his third season running the Spartans’ ‘power spread’ offense. He rushed for 201 yards and six touchdowns, but Alexander also has a passing game this season as evidenced by Easley’s 426 passing yards and five touchdown passes.
“I can’t believe the Easley kid is still playing for them. It seems like he’s on about year 7,” White joked. “But he’s a tough kid. Good at running the ball.
“And now they zip it down he field too. They’ve been getting a lot of chunk plays in the air.”
Senior tailback Jordan Cantrell (206 rushing yards, four TDs) augments the ground game, and H-back Luke Chapman provides a big chuck of the power in the spread-oriented offense.
On the outside, Matt Brown (5-172 yards, 4 touchdowns) has provided most of those chunk plays in the passing game, while Michael Kelly (10-106), Chase Siefort (3-64, TD) and Jagger Cain (4-26) have also been viable targets.
The Spartans are no longer a just-between-the-tackles kind of team. And with many of those 13 seniors also playing defense, Alexander has been smothering in the early going.
“I like their d-line,” White said. “They really get after it. Get off the ball and wreak some havoc.”
Athens’ first three games have been chaotic as well. There was a fast start and a late fade against Waverly. There was a slow start, and a furious finish in a close home loss to Jackson. Then there was a dreadful second quarter in Friday’s loss at Parkersburg South. Athens’ first four opponents enter week four with a combined record 8-1.
And Athens was within a couple plays of having a least a couple of victories.
“We have had flashes of looking pretty dang good in all three games. We need to put it all together,” White said.
“Even in one game, I’ve been up and down in my head. ‘We have a chance to be pretty good, and then kind of feeling opposite 10 minutes later in the same game,’” he added.
Athens has been okay on the offensive side, and could be much better with a couple of drive finishes inside the red zone. Junior quarterback Joey Moore is the team’s leading rusher (221 yards) and has already thrown for 778 yards and nine touchdowns.
But getting stops, and curtailing the run-game from the opponents remains a sticking point. Opponents are averaging 5.8 yards per carry against Athens, and averaging 233 yards rushing per game. The Bulldogs have also created just one turnover in three games.
Rivalry renewed
The Athens-Alexander rivalry is circled every year on the calendar for both sides. But the Bulldogs have owned it as of late, winning seven of the last eight meetings. Athens has won the last two encounters by a combined 98-0 score.
You can take all that data and throw it out, White said. For instance, in last year’s game the Spartans had to play on just three days rest thanks to a weather cancellation the week before.
“It’s impossible to look at last year and think ‘Well we won last year so we’re just going to do it again,’” White said. “There’s so much turnover. Kids grow up and get bigger and stronger. Changing positions is a big part of it too.
“It’s a 3-0 team, cross-town rivalry. All these kids know each other. It makes this a fun game.
Really familiar opponent,” he continued. “So nobody is looking at past scores thinking it’s going to get any easier because of that.”
Athens’ season to this point hasn’t been what it had hoped for. But the second season — the league title chase — begins on Friday. And in that ledger the Bulldogs are like every other team — 0-0.
“We’re still working on what’s right in front of us,” White said. “That’s all that matters.”
Stat pack
— Moore isn’t the only player putting up big numbers for Athens. Flanker Nate Trainer is on pace for more than 70 receptions and 1,000 receiving yards this season; he’s got 20 catches for 280 yards and 3 touchdowns already.
— The Bulldogs’ receiving group — who often double as running backs — is as deep as any in the TVC-Ohio. Peyton Gail (12-104), Corbin Stalder (9-129), Reece Wallace (6-101) and Brayden Markins (9-102) give Athens five different players with more than 100 yards receiving on the season.
— Defensively, Athens has been unable to take much away thus far. Beside the rushing stats, opposing quarterbacks are completing 66 percent of their throws on the Bulldogs this season. And Athens has yet to notch an interception.
