CIRCLEVILLE — When the Athens Bulldogs left for their match at Logan Elm early on Saturday, it looked like a pleasant early afternoon of soccer was in store. Central Ohio had other plans, and game time arrived in waves of rain and drizzle.
The uncooperative weather and rough natural grass pitch tested the Bulldogs, but they were able to score a first half goal and hang on to win 1-0.
Senior holding midfielder, Lyra Skinner, said of the conditions “The weather and field made it difficult to maintain control, but I think we adapted and were able to possess better as the game went on.”
The Bulldogs did manage to pull off 19 shots; eight were on goal. Athens goalkeeper, junior Nikki Bean, finished the game with five saves, all coming in the second half.
The game started with Athens in possession, and Logan Elm seemed content to sit back and rely on their defense. Brigid McSteen and Caroline Brandes were more than happy to take it to the Lady Braves, pulling off shots in the early minutes. Skinner, Anna Welser and Bella Martin kept control in the midfield, pushing forwards Mariah Heflin, Claire Benyei, Sophie Atherton and Osha Backus to keep the Logan Elm defense on its heels. For most of the first half, the Lady Brave defense would bend, but not break.
Logan Elm did manage to gain possession on a few loose balls in the midfield, but it was not able to advance them due to the cohesive play of the Athens defense. Madison Schroer, Hannah Schulz, Emma Dabelko, Lexey Amsdell and Ava Kristofco cut off passes and were aware enough to hold their line, creating five offside penalties on Logan Elm.
After flashes of offense by Athens forwards Kattie Jones, Karma Fugate, Annie Moulton and Tess Wilhelm, one had the feeling that the last ten minutes of the first half would be a test for Logan Elm. The Bulldogs finally delivered seven minutes before halftime, when Heflin made a cross from the right side of the field to find Brandes near the top of the penalty box. Brandes made a move to the left, and then blasted a left-footed strike toward the goal. The ball made it into the net, giving Athens a 1-0 lead.
The start of the second half saw the rain subsiding, but the heat and humidity spiking. The Bulldogs spent the first few minutes searching for their first half form, but they eventually resumed pressuring the Braves. McSteen, Heflin, Fugate and Brandes took quality shots, but Logan Elm wasn’t giving up the insurance goal. Welser took a beautiful corner kick with 20 minutes remaining that bounced off Heflin, then found Fugate’s foot in the scrum, but that shot rolled just wide of the goal.
As the half wore on, Logan Elm seemed to find some inspiration and started to turn the tables on the Bulldogs. With eleven minutes remaining, Logan Elm chipped the ball over the Athens defense. As the Bulldogs attempted to recover, the Braves took a shot to the far side of the goal. Athens keeper Nikki Bean held her position, and was able to make a diving save to deny the shot. A few minutes later, Bean made another outstanding save when Logan Elm tried to sneak a shot just inside the post.
The Lady Braves kept pushing as the game neared the end, but the Bulldogs were able to gain just enough composure to cut off any serious threats, and walk off with the win.
Following the match, Athens head coach JT Schroer remarked, “We’re happy to get an away win. Our schedule is tough the next couple of weeks, and we will be taking it one game at a time.”
Athens improves to 5-3-0, and will host Logan on Tuesday evening.
