The one-two punch of Braulio Rosas-Clouse and Brady Jaunarajs lifted the Athens Bulldogs boys’ soccer team to a comprehensive 4-1 victory over the Jackson Ironmen in a district semifinal tilt Wednesday night at Joe Burrow Stadium in The Plains.
Jaunarajs notched a hat-trick, while Rosas-Clouse assisted on each of the goals in addition to bagging one of his own. Collin Ghearing scored the lone goal for Jackson.
For all the competitiveness one might expect from two closely-seeded rivals —Athens had earned the 4th seed in the district bracket, while Jackson had garnered 5th — the match was all but decided within the opening 16 minutes.
The initial breakthrough came with 30:45 remaining in the half on a play that seemed innocuous enough. Athens’ Charlie Strohm took a throw-in from midfield, looking to link up with Rosas-Clouse. The junior midfield engine, who had posted up his defender, seemed set to bring the ball down with his back to goal.
At the last moment, however, Rosas-Clouse spun to the inside, allowing the ball to skip past the defender on the outside and leaving the Ironman in the dust. With sudden daylight between him and the Jackson goal, Rosas-Clouse charged into the box. Ironman goalkeeper Ty Broermann came out to challenge, but Rosas-Clouse calmly slipped a pass to the onrushing Jaunarajs, who poked the ball into the empty net for the 1-0 advantage.
The Bulldogs doubled their lead a mere 35 seconds later, courtesy of another fine piece of link-up play between Rosas-Clouse and Jaunarajs. This time it was Rosas-Clouse pulling himself wide before sliding an inch-perfect 30-yard through ball behind the Jackson defense. Jaunarajs narrowly beat Broermann to the ball, clipping his right-footed effort gently into the webbing.
“I got the ball, turned, saw Brady making a run — and just trusted my gut,” Rosas-Clouse explained of the pass. “I tried to curve it into his path, and he did the rest. That was all Brady.”
Rosas-Clouse got in the scoring column himself six minutes later, courtesy of a broken set-piece. Austin Jaunarajs hooked in a corner from the right side, and after several touches from both Athens and Jackson players the ball found its way to the top of the box. Rosas-Clouse pounced on the opportunity, dispatching a quick, low shot into the corner to make it 3-0.
Athens did have chances to extend their lead in the first half, but were forced to settle for a three-spot after Donovan O’Malley was twice denied by Broermann. Then, right out of the break, it was Broermann again keeping Jackson within striking distance with a pair of terrific saves.
The first came off the foot of Athens’ Will Matters, who teed up a free kick form 45 yards. The effort looked destined for paydirt until the Jackson netminder backpedaled to make a fingertip save.
Not five minutes had passed when Broermann, albeit somewhat controversially, again robbed Athens of their fourth. O’Malley whipped a cross toward the back post, where Rosas-Clouse rose for a powerful header. The ball bounced on the goal-line, and Broermann heroically stuck out an arm to paw it away. The Bulldogs contended that the ball had crossed the line, but after a quick conference the officials determined Broermann had kept it out. No VAR was forthcoming, and the score remained 3-0.
Not to be outdone, the Bulldogs own ‘keeper, Sebastien Arauz, reciprocated with a trio of terrific saves during a rare period of sustained pressure from Jackson.
First, Ironman Noah Collins took a pass at the corner of the box and sliced a shot toward the back post. Arauz leaped to his right to make a one-handed save, pushing the ball out for a corner. On the ensuing set piece, the ball fell to Collins again. This time he picked out Ryan Holloway with a square pass, and Holloway’s curling effort was likewise tipped wide by Arauz.
The Athens netminder out-did himself a few minutes later, when a foul just outside the penalty area permitted Ghearing to line up a close-range free kick. The senior lashed a powerful shot toward the back post, but Arauz somehow got his upper hand high enough to parry it away.
On the other end, Athens was craving a chance to put the nail in the proverbial coffin. Matters saw his toe-poke bounce inches wide, and later combined with Rosas-Clouse to carve out a close-range chance that he put over.
Finally the breakthrough did arrive, and it was the men of the hour who conjured it up once again. Rosas-Clouse found himself with some space in the center of field, and drove with purpose at the Ironman defense. Jaunarajs peeled to the back post, and when Rosas-Clouse rewarded the run with a slick dish, the sophomore striker found himself alone at the penalty spot. In an almost nonchalant motion, he scooped the ball into the upper corner for — in the words of Lou Horvath — a trip to the haberdashery.
Jackson, who boasted nine seniors, did not go out without a fight, and managed a consolation goal with 8:36 remaining. Joe Crabtree sliced up the Athens defense with a long through ball that Ghearing ran onto. Arauz came out to contest, and appeared to snag the ball before the Jackson striker could finish. Ghearing, however, stuck with the play, poking the ball out of Arauz’s control before knocking it home.
The tally would prove to be the final marker, as the contest finished 4-1.
The Bulldogs now advance to the district championship game, where they will face old foe Alexander. The Spartans, the district’s top overall seed, were 6-0 winners over Fairfield Union on Wednesday night. The match is set for noon on Saturday at Zane Trace High School in Chillicothe.
“We beat them in the first game, but that doesn’t mean anything,” said Rosas-Clouse, harking back to the Bulldogs 5-4 Challenge Cup victory over Alexander in September. “In the tournament everyone comes to play differently — we’ll definitely have to prepare, because they’re a really good side.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.