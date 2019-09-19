MARIETTA — Walking onto the pitch Thursday at Marietta, the Athens varsity boys’ soccer team had hoped to return to winning ways after a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to rival Alexander.
The Tigers weren’t in the mood to help.
With an unrelenting attack and stingy defense, Marietta cruised past the Bulldogs, 6-0, at Jerry Brock Field.
Testing the Athens defense from the opening whistle, the Tigers struck 10 minutes into the first half. Senior midfielder Jake Craven found the back of the Bulldog net from a tight angle, sneaking the ball past the outstretched arms of substitute keeper Will Matters, who had replaced starter Finn Mitchell after the senior suffered a leg injury less than a minute into game.
The Bulldogs (7-2) fought hard to rebound, but Marietta’s midfielders and back-line defenders stifled the visitors’ offense, limiting opportunities by senior striker Danny Goetz and Athens’ attacking midfielders.
Marietta’s second goal came with 18 minutes left in the half, when senior Ryan Mannix controlled a bobbled ball in the six-yard box and tucked it into the net.
The Tigers, with 11 seniors on their roster, hit pay dirt again with three minutes remaining when Mannix booted in a solid shot from the top of the box, giving Marietta a 3-0 halftime advantage.
The opening minute of the second stanza brought more bad news for the Bulldogs. After drawing a foul in Athens’ box, Tiger senior Ethan Feathers scored from the penalty spot for a 4-0 lead.
Sophomore midfielder Braulio Rosas-Clouse almost got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard eight minutes later, driving a powerful strike on goal that forced the Tigers’ keeper to make an impressive save.
With 10 minutes left in the match, Marietta senior Cade Gandor dribbled up the sideline and delivered a perfect cross to Mannix, who tapped in his third goal of the night.
Tiger sophomore Cayden Wheeler capped off Marietta’s barrage when he found the net with five minutes to play.
In JV action, freshman Brady Jaunarajs and sophomore Eric Carpenter scored a goal each, but the Bulldogs fell to Marietta 4-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.