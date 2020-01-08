WELLSTON — The Athens Bulldogs had the usual suspects filling up the scoring columns during a 60-43 win at Wellston High School on Tuesday.
Isaiah Butcher, Brayden Markins and Brayden Whiting all hit double figures as Athens pushed its winning streak to four games.
Butcher and Markins each led the way by scoring 17 points. Markins made three 3-pointers as part of his effort, scoring 11 third-quarter points to help put the game away.
Butcher made two 3-pointers, also adding 3 of 4 free throws in the win. He scored 10 points in the second quarter as Athens extended its lead over the Rockets.
Not to be forgotten was Whiting, who followed closely with 14 points. He also made four 2-point shots to go with a pair of 3-pointers. Whiting made both of his 3s in the first quarter, as Athens established its lead. He added eight points in the second quarter.
Athens led 19-8 after one quarter, and 39-24 by halftime. Athens led 53-35 going to the final quarter.
Reece Wallace added five points in the win for Athens, while Andrew Stephens scored three points. Jack Cornwell and Jake Sayers each scored two points.
Cyan Ervin led Wellston with 10 points. Jon Garvin tallied nine points, while Rylan Molihan scored seven points. Evan Brown scored six points, while RJ Kemp had five points.
Wellston falls to 2-7 overall, and 2-3 in the TVC-Ohio.
Athens moves to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in TVC-Ohio games.
The Bulldogs will host River Valley on Friday.
