The Athens County swimmers put on quite a show last weekend. Friday night, Washington Courthouse and Miami Trace visited the Ohio University Aquatic Center to take on the swim teams from Athens and Federal Hocking High Schools.
The Lady Bulldogs (302 points) soundly defeated Washington Courthouse (113) and Miami Trace (75). Athens won all but two of races.
Leading the way for the Bulldogs were Sarah Deering (200 Freestyle), Izzy Pittaway (200 Individual Medley), Lourdes Benencia Courreges (50 Freestyle), Kella Rice (100 Freestyle), and Kristina Rana (500 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke). Athens secured wins in all three relay events. Rana, Alyssa Suh, Courreges and Abby Miller placed first in the 200 Medley Relay. Suh Zoe Miller, Julia Dick, and Deering claimed the 200 Freestyle Relay. The 400 Freestyle Relay was won by the quartet of Abby Miller, Courreges, Pittaway, and Rana.
The Athens boys' team moved to 2-1 Friday night by defeating the visitors. Athens (171 points) used depth to secure the win over Washington Courthouse (134), Miami Trace (84), and Federal Hocking (31).
Sophomore Sam Gutekanst was a double winner (200 Individual Medley, 500 Freestyle) for the Bulldogs. Senior Cole Albert picked up the remaining individual Athens victory in the 100 Breaststroke.
Ashton Tucker from Federal Hocking put on an impressive performance when he won the 200 Freestyle and 100 Butterfly events.
The Bulldogs dominated the relay events. The 200 Medley Relay belonged to the Athens foursome Denis Govorov, Gutekanst, Albert and Nicko Moulton. The 200 Freestyle Relay victory went to Andy Pagan, Govorov, Nathan Kallet, and Albert. Securing the final win of the night were Gutekanst, Sid Shovlin, Luca Gagliano, and Kallet in the 400 Freestyle Relay.
Southeast Ohio Swim League South Invite held Saturday
The annual Southeast Ohio Swim League South Invitational was held Saturday on the Ohio University Zanesville campus. Twelve teams competed in this preview meet for the League Championship meet which will be held in early February.
The Athens High School swimmers put on a solid performance with the girls' team winning the event. Athens (150 points) outscored Marietta (101), Liberty Union (87), Portsmouth Notre Dame (44), John Glenn (36), West Muskingum (24), Maysville (21), Warren (20), Cambridge (12), Bishop Rosecrans (10), Philo (6) and Zanesville (6).
The highlight of the day was put on by four Lady Bulldog swimmers. Kella Rice, Abby Miller, Izzy Pittaway, and Kristina Rana set a new meet record on their way to winning the 400 Freestyle Relay. Junior Lourdes Benencia Courreges' two individual victories (200 Individual Medley, 100 Breaststroke) was just as impressive.
The Athens boys' team (111 points) finished just behind champion Marietta (120). Those points were good enough to secure runner-up ahead of Portsmouth Notre Dame (70), Cambridge (38), Liberty Union (29), West Muskingum (26), Bishop Rosecrans (19), Federal Hocking (19), John Glenn (18), Maysville (16), Zanesville (16), and Warren (4).
Sophomore Sam Gutekanst was a double winner on the day. Gutekanst's victories in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Breaststroke led the Bulldogs. Senior Cole Albert brought home first place in the 100 Butterfly.
The Bulldogs and Lancers will return to action Friday when they host the Crusaders from Groveport Madison. The meet will begin at 6 p.m. at the Ohio University Aquatic Center.
