PICKERINGTON — The Athens cross country teams competed against tough competition during Saturday's Panther Cross Country Invitational at Pickerington North.
Both the boys and girls teams finished fifth, running in the first group against Division I teams.
The girls scored 104 points to finish fifth out of nine teams. Pickerington North was first with 45 points, while Pickerington Central was second with 55 points, followed by Celina (73 points) and New Philadelphia (102 points).
Athens finished ahead of Olentangy Liberty (158 points) and River View (188 points).
Athens' Sarah Deering finished seventh individually with a time of 20:40.3. Ruby Krisher was 15th at 21:56.6.
Ashlyn Webb (29th, 22:24.8), Zoe Wagner (32nd, 22:42.9) and Charlotte Myers (33rd, 22:45.5) rounded out Athens' team scoring, while Greta Hibbard (42nd, 23:24.1) and Shelby Davenport (54th, 24:00.1) also rounded out the Bulldogs' effort.
Athens also finished fifth in the boys' competition, led by Jack Myers (fifth overall, 17:03.2), Nicko Moulton (11th, 17:23.5), Eric Johnson (13th, 17:26.3), Campbell Hauschild 46th, 19:06.2), Kyle Pero (47th, 19:06.6), Jacob Bourque (52nd, 19:11.3) and Junu Park (58th, 19:23.9).
Athens will compete at the Alexander Invitational on Wednesday.
