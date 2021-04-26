ROCKSPRINGS — In their quest for a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division title, the Athens Bulldogs will no longer have to worry about a potential upset against Meigs.
The Bulldogs handled the Marauders on Monday at Meigs High School, winning 14-2 in five innings.
Athens improved to 16-4 overall and 8-1 in the TVC-Ohio after sweeping the season series with Meigs. The Bulldogs outscored the Marauders 32-10 in their two meetings.
Athens scored four runs in the top of the first, and the score remained 4-0 until the Bulldogs added six runs in the fourth.
Athens went ahead 14-0 with a four-run fifth before Meigs scored twice in the fifth.
Ashleigh James pitched a three-hitter, going all five innings. She allowed two earned runs without walking a batter. She struck out six.
Oliiva Banks homered for the second game in a row, her three-run shot giving Athens a 7-0 lead in the fourth inning.
Banks was 2 for 2 with two walks, three runs and three RBIs.
James also helped her cause with two doubles at the plate, going 3 for 3 with five RBIs and a walk.
Athens had 13 hits in the win. Abbi Ervin was 2 for 4 with three runs and an RBI. Kayla Hammonds was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Kendra Hammonds had a single, walks, two runs and two RBIs. Kateyanne Walburn had a single, while Olivia Kaiser had a double and RBI. Autumn Hembree had a single and run scored. Mya Martin scored two runs, while Bailee Toadvine had a walk and run scored.
Melia Payne had a single and two RBIs for Meigs, while Mara Hall and Liyha Smith each hit doubles and scored runs.
Meigs falls to 8-7 overall and 3-5 in the TVC-Ohio.
