After the first week of league play, the Athens Bulldogs find themselves leading the pack in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
The Bulldogs stretched their winning streak to seven games, beating Meigs 18-8 in six innings on Friday.
Athens is 7-2 overall, and at 3-0 are the last unbeaten team in the TVC-Ohio.
The Bulldogs' offense put on a show against the Marauders (6-3, 1-2 TVC-Ohio). They scored in every inning, pounding out 20 hits.
Athens scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back. The Bulldogs led 10-0 before Meigs scored four runs in the top of the fourth.
Athens added two in the fourth and a run in the fifth to lead 13-4.
The Marauders tried to get back in the game with a four-run sixth to trail 13-8, but the Bulldogs scored five times in the bottom half of the inning. The game ended when Athens went ahead by 10 runs.
Ashleigh James hit a three-run home run in the first inning, part of a five-hit day. She had five RBIs and scored a run.
Kendra Hammonds hit three doubles, going 4 for 5 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Kateyanne Walburn had two doubles, going 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs.
Olivia Banks had two hits, including a double, to go with three runs scored and an RBI. Olivia Kaiser also had two hits, drawing a walk and scoring three runs. Abbi Ervin had two hits, three RBIs and a run scored.
Bailee Toadvine had a hit, walk and RBI for Athens. Kayla Hammonds had a single, two runs and drew two walks. Autumn Hembree scored two runs, while Mya Martin drew a walk and scored a run.
James was the winner in the pitching circle, going all six innings. She allowed eight runs, five earned, on five strikeouts and two walks. She gave up 10 hits.
Jess Workman started and took the loss for Meigs, pitching 1 1-3 innings. She gave up five earned runs, with Hailey Roberts pitching the final 4 innings.
Hannah Durst had three hits to lead Meigs, including a double, as well as scoring two runs.
