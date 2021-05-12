PORTSMOUTH — The Athens Bulldogs enjoyed a perfect regular season, going 13-0 in team competition.
Competing individually, the Bulldogs had more success in the Division II sectional tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Bulldogs sent two singles players to the district tournament and one doubles team during competition at Shawnee State University and Portsmouth High School.
Sophomore Ragan Kalyango and junior Ben Castelino advanced in singles competition, while the doubles team of sophomore Jay Choi and sophomore Luke Frost also move on to the district tournament.
The top eight singles players, and the top eight doubles teams from the sectional tournament moved on to district matches.
Kalyango was Athens' No. 1 singles players during the regular season, and he advanced to the sectional championship match on Wednesday.
Kalyango started his tournament run on Tuesday, defeating Wheelersburg's Nathan Sylvia 6-4, 6-0 to advance to the semifinals.
Kalyango then defeated Wheelersburg's Logan Davis, 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the championship match of the bracket.
Kalyango would suffer his first defeat of the season, falling to Waverly's Penn Morrison in the final match.
Morrison took home the sectional title with a 6-0, 6-2 win in the final, as Kalyango finished as runner-up.
Castelino finished as the fourth seed to advance. He began by defeating Waverly's Mark Stulley, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals.
Castelino fell to Morrison in that round, 6-1, 6-1.
Castelino then wrapped up his day on Wednesday against Wheerlersburg's Davis. Davis won a 8-6, 6-2, 6-4 decision to claim the No. 3 seed.
Choi and Frost started their run in doubles with a win against the Washington Court House team of Ferguson and Bogheri.
Choi and Frost lost in the semifinals, 6-4, 6-1 to Waverly's team of Nibert and Lamerson.
That put Choi and Frost in the third-place match, where they lost to Logan Elm's team of Berger and Carroll, 6-4, 6-2.
Kalyango, Castelino, Choi and Frost will compete in the Division II district tournament,, which will be held Saturday, May 22 at Portsmouth High School.
The eight individual qualifiers in singles and doubles competition will join four individuals and four doubles teams from the East District.
The champions and the runner-ups will advance to state competition.
