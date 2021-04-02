WATERFORD — The Athens softball team faced an early deficit on Friday at Waterford.
The Bulldogs' bats came alive, and eventually led to the non-league victory.
Athens won its second game in a row, defeating the Wildcats 17-11.
Athens trailed 3-0 after one inning, and 8-2 after two complete.
The Bulldogs eventually scored in every inning but the first to secure the win.
Athens scored eight runs in the top of the fourth inning to take the lead, 11-8. The Bulldogs added two runs in each of the last three innings to pull away.
Athens led 15-8 before the Wildcats scored their final three runs in the sixth.
The Bulldogs (2-2) had 15 hits in the win, including six doubles.
Olivia Banks and Kateyanne Walburn each had three-hit games. Banks added two RBIs and a double, while Walburn had two runs and a double.
Bailee Toadvine was 2 for 4 with three RBIs, a double, two runs and a walk.
Ashleigh James was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, a double and two walks.
Kayla Hammonds was 2 for 4, with both hits being doubles, adding three RBIs, a walk and a run.
Abbi Ervin was also 2 for 4 with two run scored.
Autumn Hembree added a single, two runs, two RBIs and a walk.
Olivia Kaiser drew two walks, scoring three runs for Athens. Mya Martin also scored three runs.
James pitched all seven innings for the win. She allowed 11 hits and 11 runs, with seven being earned as Athens was charged with two errors. She also walked two and stuck out eight.
Ali Franchino led Waterford with four hits, four RBIs and three runs scored. Mackenzie Suprano added three hits and three runs scored.
The Bulldogs will host Fairfield Union on Saturday in a doubleheader. The first pitch is set for 11 a.m.
