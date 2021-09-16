The Athens Bulldogs were running out of chances on Thursday.
Trailing Alexander 2-0 in the match, and 21-16 in the third set, the Bulldogs had their backs against the wall.
"We've really been talking about coming together as a team and not playing as individuals on the court, but one cohesive group," Athens coach Ali Koga said.
Those lessons came to fruition, as Athens staged a dramatic comeback inside McAfee Gymnasium.
Athens rallied to win that third set and eventually the match 3-2 against Alexander.
The Bulldogs defeated Alexander on the volleyball court for the first time since 2017, winning by scores of 18-25, 23-25, 26-24, 25-22, 15-9.
Athens (8-2, 4-1 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) was on the verge of being swept, but instead pulled out its biggest volleyball win of the last four seasons.
"I think they're really starting to hone in on really being a team and being there for each other and understanding that each one of them has their job, but trusting everyone else to do those jobs," Koga said.
Thursday's match was full of drama, the final four sets all coming down to the final points.
It was the slimmest of margins between winning and losing, but even Alexander coach Jaime Lutz said she couldn't be disappointed.
The Spartans (3-4, 2-2 TVC-Ohio) have dealt with COVID issues and were less than full strength against Athens.
"This is at least our sixth different lineup that we've ran this season and we've played seven games," Lutz said. "It's just the change in maturity on the floor. I can't ask anymore of this team tonight. That was the best we've played, against a very good team that was bigger than us."
It appeared for the beginning of the night that Alexander would come away with the road victory.
The Spartans led wire to wire in the first set before staging an improbable comeback in the second.
Alexander faced deficits of 21-13 and 23-19 before storming back.
Lexi Grisset's kill gave Alexander a 24-23 lead, and her ace ended the run of six straight points to steal the set.
The Spartans celebrated loudly, while the Bulldogs went back to their huddle to regroup.
It appeared the momentum was carrying over as well, with Alexander leading 6-1 in the third set.
The tide turned in Athens' favor, as it turned out for good, late in the third set.
Alexander led 23-20 after Grisset's ace, but Athens eventually tied the score at 23-23 on Greta Gunderson's kill before going ahead on Bailee Toadvine's kill.
Tied at 24-24, Athens got a kill from Gunderson and an ace from Layken Mullins.
Athens was up off the mat, and would never relinquish that momentum.
"We got a slow start, but they eventually worked back into it," Koga said. "I think they were a little excited at the beginning of the game because it's a big match, but they eventually got settled down."
Athens enjoyed more heroics in the fourth set. Trailing 21-18, Gunderson had a kill, with Toadvine's ace tying the score at 21-21.
The Bulldogs scored six straight points behind Toadvine's serving, leading 24-21 after an Alexander attack error.
Bailey Davis had the final kill, sending Athens to the 25-22 win, and the fifth set.
Athens continued to push the momentum from there, leading 12-4 after a Toadvine ace.
"I think it's just the determination," Koga said "They wanted it really bad and they didn't get in their heads if they had made a mistake. They let it go and played the next ball."
In a night full of comebacks, the Spartans tried to stage what would have been the biggest of the night.
Five consecutive points allowed Alexander to trail just 12-9 after an Athens error, forcing Koga to use a timeout.
The Spartans weren't able to get any closer. A net violation ended their run, then Mullins placed a kill in the perfect spot for a 14-9 lead.
Gunderson had the final kill, sending the Bulldogs into a frenzy with the 15-9 win, the comeback complete.
Gunderson had nine kills for Athens, with Mullins handing out 40 assists.
Sophomore Ava Williams led the way with 13 kills.
"She is really growing a lot as a hitter," Koga said. "I've seen her become more aggressive and scrappy this season. She has a lot of potential, and when she's connecting she has a very solid swing."
Davis added eight kills, while Haylie Mills had seven kills. Toadvine had four aces, while Kesi Federspiel added three aces. Grace Reed had two aces.
"All our players in general really kind of stepped up," Koga said.
Grisset enjoyed a big night for Alexander with 21 kills, 10 assists and five aces.
"We lean on her a lot, probably sometimes a little bit too much, but when the going gets tough and you need a point, that's who you go to," Lutz said. "However our other girls rose to the occasion."
Macy Swart finished with 25 assists and three aces. Macey Jordan had six kills, while Chloe Payne and Ally Welsh each added five kills. Jarika Hart had three aces.
The Spartans will travel to the Circleville Invitational on Saturday as they continue to gain cohesiveness.
Lutz, who coached Alexander to a Division III regional final appearance in 2009, is in her first year back coaching in the program. Alexander also graduated five key seniors from a year ago, including three-time TVC-Ohio MVP Karsyn Raines.
"If you look in the program, you'll see we're stacked with a lot of seniors, quite a few juniors, but one thing it doesn't show is our five seniors that graduated last year who pretty much were on the floor for four years," Lutz said. "So I'm throwing these girls out there and pretty much saying, 'go and compete.' They're rising to the occasion."
The result ended a six-game losing streak against Alexander for Athens. Up next is an even bigger test on Tuesday at two-time defending TVC-Ohio champion Vinton County.
The Bulldogs will head into the weekend with momentum after a win against their county rivals.
"It means the world to them," Koga said. "There were a lot of goals when we started the season, and to achieve that goal is exciting. I know that the next game is probably going to be even more heated, but we'll be ready for that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.