The Athens Bulldogs stared down a deficit on Wednesday against the Warren Warriors.
The early hole didn't stop Athens from continuing its wining ways.
The Bulldogs rallied for a 5-3 home victory over Warren, improving to 21-4 on the season.
Athens has won seven in a row, and eight out of its last nine games.
The Bulldogs scored a run in the bottom of the first, going ahead 1-0 when Olivia Banks scored on a passed ball.
Warren answered with a three-run top of the second, holding that 3-1 edge into the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Bulldogs tied the game in the fourth, starting with Olivia Kaiser's one-out double.
Kayla Hammonds hit a ground ball to second, sending Kaiser to third, but there were two outs in the inning.
Bailee Toadvine kept the inning alive with a walk, putting the tying run on base.
Autumn Hembree, Athens' No. 9 hitter, came through. She hit a 1-0 pitch to center field for a double, scoring Kaiser and Toadvine to tie the game at 3-3.
The game remained tied going to the bottom of the sixth inning. Kateyanne Walburn led the inning off with a single, eventually stealing second base.
Walburn would score on a passed ball, giving Athens a 4-3 lead. Kaiser later scored on a wild pitch, pushing the lead to two runs.
Ashleigh James closed out the win in the top of the seventh, working around a one-out error to finish her complete game.
James returned from a brief absence due to injury by pitching three innings on Tuesday against Logan. The sophomore appeared to be completely back to form with a seven-inning effort against Warren.
James struck out five and walked two, allowing eight singles. She threw 115 pitches, 72 for strikes.
Athens had eight hits at the plate, with Kaiser going 2 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Hembree had the big fourth-inning double, driving in two runs.
Banks, Kendra Hammonds, Ashleigh James, Walburn and Kayla Hammonds all hit a single for Athens.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to close out the regular season on Friday with a makeup game at Vinton County.
Athens will clinch at least a share of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division crown with a victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.