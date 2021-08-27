Two days after a tough loss at Marietta, the Athens High School boys’ soccer team rebounded with a resounding 5-1 victory at home against Ripley High School.
Unable to capitalize on earlier opportunities, the Bulldogs opened the scoring in the 16th minute when junior striker Brady Jaunarajs found the back of the net off a feed from sophomore Austin Jaunarajs. The two brothers combined for another score 10 minutes later, with the senior recording his second goal of the night.
Jaunarajs completed the hat trick with five minutes left in the half, deftly controlling a long ball served from sophomore Andy Pigman and then beating Vikings’ keeper Nic Hill.
While Bulldog midfielders Braulio Rosas-Clouse, Walji Dadem, Eric Carpenter, Austin Jaunarajs and Owen Buckley controlled the tempo of play, the defense —anchored by Zane Evans, Andy Pagan, Luke Frost, and Luke Scanlan — kept the Vikings at bay. The one exception came with 10 minutes left in the half, when junior goalkeeper Nathan Kallet was forced to make a diving save off a Ripley direct free kick.
In the second frame, the Bulldogs picked up where they left off in the first, challenging the Viking defense and peppering Hill with shots on goal.
At the 30-minute mark, Buckley converted on a penalty kick after the referee whistled a handball in the box.
After another near miss by Jaunarajs one minute later, Athens tallied its final goal of the night when Dadem hammered home a pass from Frost.
With 20 minutes left to play, goalkeepers Nathan Kallet and Sebas Arauz were denied a clean sheet when Viking defender Carter Cochran beat Arauz with a hard shot from the right side.
In what was perhaps the most memorable moment of the evening, freshman Sully Pelot took a pass from Carpenter, weaved his way past two defenders and unloaded a shot on Hill, who made a beautiful acrobatic save.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.