The Athens tennis team remained unbeaten on the season after a 5-0 victory against Gallia Academy.
The Bulldogs are 7-0 after sweeping all five matches against the Blue Devils. Athens only dropped five total games in the contest.
Ben Castelino cruised in first singles for Athens, as he won 6-0, 6-1 against Gallia Academy's Josh Simon.
Luke Frost and Charlie Frost each won singles matches without losing a game.
Luke Frost won in second singles, 6-0, 6-0 against the Blue Devils' Wyatt Webb.
Charlie Frost won the No. 3 singles match, also 6-0, 6-0, against Gallia Academy's Kyrsten Sanders.
The Bulldogs also swept both doubles matches. Jay Choi and Jake McCarthy were 6-2, 6-1 winners against Gallia Academy's Evan Stapleton and Gretta Patterson.
In second doubles, it was a 6-0, 6-1 win for the Athens team of Jackson Owens and Adam Porterfield. They downed the Blue Devils' tandem of Kassidy Shaffer and Aubrie Perrod.
