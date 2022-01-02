The Athens High School boys' swim team remains undefeated with a 10-0 record after winning the Tri-Valley Invitational. The Bulldogs won all but one event on the way to claiming the title over Tri-Valley, Zanesville, John Glenn and Fairfield Union.
Athens was led by double winners Cole Huebner and Nico Benencia Courreges. Huebner was first in the 200 Individual Medley and 100 Backstroke events while Benencia Courreges was victorious in the 200 Freestyle and 100 Butterfly races.
Luca Gagliano (50 Freestyle), Kenny Fridrich (100 Freestyle), Caleb Huebner (500 Freestyle) and Sam Gutekanst (100 Breaststroke) added to the Bulldogs' win column.
The relays also found success by winning two of the three relays. Caleb Huebner, Raul Rana, Cole Huebner, and Gagliano joined forces to win the 200 Medley Relay. The 400 Freestyle Relay belonged to Bulldogs Gutekanst, Fridrich, Caleb Huebner, and Cole Huebner.
The Lady Bulldogs defeated Zanesville and Fairfield Union and finished runner-up behind champion Tri-Valley.
Claiming firsts for the Athens girls' team were senior Sarah Deering (100 Butterfly) and junior Zoe Miller (200 Individual Medley).
The Bulldogs return to the pool on Saturday, Jan. 8 when they travel to the Parkersburg South Invitational. Competition begins at 11 a.m. at the Parkesburg Boys and Girls Club.
