The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes were an out away from getting out of a jam.
The Athens Bulldogs' bats made sure Monday's Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener was put away by the time Nelsonville-York finally got that out.
Athens started its quest for another league title, defeating Nelsonville-York 15-1 in five innings at Rannow Field.
The Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0 TVC-Ohio) were able to put the game away thanks to a 12-run third inning.
Athens entered the bottom of the third with just a 3-1 advantage, but it grew to 15-1 by the time the fourth inning rolled around. The Bulldogs scored the final 11 runs after two outs were recorded.
"Hitting's contagious," Athens coach Todd Nuzum said. "One guy gets a hit and it seems like it snow balls. The next guys follows."
The Bulldogs were ahead 4-1 and had the bases loaded in the bottom of the third inning when Nelsonville-York sophomore pitcher Drew Douglas got the second out on a strikeout.
Landon Wheatley, Athens' No. 9 hitter, stepped to the plate in a big spot.
Wheatley was able to fight off a pitch, driving a single to right field.
Wheatley picked up three RBIs on the play, as Cameron Niese, Will Ginder and Levi Neal came around to score.
Wheatley eventually ended up at third base after a throw home sailed over the catcher's head, and Athens led 7-1.
"It was big. It got us rolling there," Nuzum said.
The Bulldogs' lineup turned over, and the inning continued on in a big way.
Will Matters scored Wheatley with a single to right, making it 8-1.
Derrick Welsh followed with another single, brining up Peyton Gail.
Gail put the game out of reach, launching a three-run home run out to left field, and the Bulldogs suddenly led 11-1.
Athens was only getting started though, as the next three batters reached, loading the bases again and forcing Nelsonville-York (1-4, 0-1 TVC-Ohio) to make a pitching change.
"I wanted (Douglas) to push through," N-Y coach Scott Robson said. "I should have pulled him earlier. I kind of wanted him to work through, but I definitely should have pulled him sooner."
Leighton Loge came to the mound, and Niese would score on a wild pitch for a 12-1 lead.
The exclamation point came off the bat of Neal. His three-run bomb to left-center field allowed Athens to lead 15-1.
Overall, the Bulldogs sent 16 batters to the plate in the third inning, scoring 12 runs on seven hits, two hit batters, four walks and two errors. Nine straight batters reached based after two outs were recorded.
The Bulldogs mashed the baseball in their league opener, as Ginder also crushed a two-run home run well over the left-field fence in the first inning.
"I think with the warmer weather, our bats are starting to warm up a little bit," Nuzum said. "We hope it continues. We do have some guys that can square it up. Hopefully they continue."
Matters was Monday's winning pitcher after working four complete innings. He allowed an unearned run on four hits, four strikeouts and no walks.
"Will's a gamer," Nuzum said. "He wants the ball in his hands. He works ahead of hitters. He gets ahead of you. He can be pretty tough when he is ahead of a hitter."
Wheatley pitched the fifth inning to close out the win, stranding two Buckeyes.
The Bulldogs were TVC-Ohio champions in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and were odds-on favorite to win again in 2020 with a roster full of seniors.
Last season didn't happen though, because of the pandemic. Not only did last year's seniors lose their final baseball season, but 2021's seniors lost a chance to play with the heralded group.
Gail is Athens' lone starting position player left from 2019's district championship team, but a new set of Bulldogs are ready to carry the torch.
"We have I think eight seniors, but we're young," Nuzum said. "I think one kid with varsity experience. This group never got to see that senior group last year. Most of these kids, the last time they played was JV."
Gail had two hits and three RBIs against the Buckeyes. Niese and Ginder also had two-hit games for Athens, with Neal and Wheatley also adding three RBIs apiece.
The Buckeyes are trying to establish themselves under Robson, whose first year as N-Y's head coach was 2019.
Nelsonville-York had three sophomores take the mound against Athens. Maleek Williams started and took the loss, pitching the first two innings.
The Buckeyes' run came in the second. With two out, Matthew Odenthal was hit by a pitch, then Gavin Richards hit an infield single to third.
Douglas followed by beating out an infield single to the pitcher. Matters was charged with an error when his throw to first was high, allowing Odenthal to score to make it 3-1.
"They've got to believe it, but I think it will get there," Robson said. "Athens is well-coached. They've got some hitters obviously. They're a good ball team. We're not at that level yet, but I think we're going to get there."
The Bulldogs are scheduled to travel to Wellston on Wednesday and host Meigs on Friday, as TVC-Ohio play gets underway. They'll try and win another TVC-Ohio title this spring after last year's stacked lineup wasn't able to get the chance.
"We just tell them every day you're out here, you have to treat it like it's our last because we never know," Nuzum said. "So enjoy it and have fun."
Athens 15, Nelsonville-York 1 (5 innings)
Nelsonville-York;010 00 — 1 5 3
Athens;30(12) 0x — 15 11 1
Maleek Williams, Drew Douglas (3), Leighton Loge (3) and Christian Wiseman, Gavin Richards (4)
Will Matters, Landon Wheatley (5) and Charlie Strohm, Levi Neal (4)
WP — Matters; LP — Williams
HR — Will Ginder (Athens), first inning, one on; Peyton Gail (Athens), third inning, two on; Levi Neal (Athens), third inning, two on.
