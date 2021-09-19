Junior Walji Dadem tallied four goals and one assist, and the Athens Bulldogs rolled past McClain High School 8-0 Saturday afternoon at Joe Burrow Stadium.
It took several minutes for the Athens side to settle down and organize themselves but once they did, they never looked back. After successive near misses from forwards Brady Jaunarajs and Dadem, the Bulldogs got on the scoreboard ten minutes into the game when defender Owen Buckley drove a header past Tiger goalkeeper Chris Starkey off a beautiful corner kick from senior Wyatt Dodrill.
Although offsides calls tripped up the Bulldogs on three occasions, midfielders Braulio Rosas-Clouse, Andy Pigman and Austin Jaunarajs continued to circulate the ball well and to generate scoring opportunities. While Starkey made two outstanding saves to keep the game close, he was unable to hold off the Bulldogs for long.
With 15 minutes left in the half, Brady Jaunarajs found Dadem wide open five yards in front of the net for an easy goal. At the 2:30 mark, Jaunarajs was at it again, directing a ball to junior Luke Frost who fed Dadem for another score.
Despite the heat and humidity, the Bulldogs came out firing on all cylinders in the second half. Taking advantage of their superior speed and passing skills, they tested Starkey and the Tiger defense early and often.
Just 30 seconds into the second frame, sophomore Austin Jaunarajs took a pass from Dadem and outran the Tiger defense to increase the Bulldog lead to 4-0. Seven minutes later, it was senior Rowan Featheringham’s moment to shine when he scored unassisted from 20 yards out.
A goal from senior Eric Carpenter, set up nicely by teammate Brady Jaunarajs, brought the score to 6-0. Another brace from Dadem — the last one in the final minute — rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, the Bulldog defense — led by senior Andy Pagan and bolstered by solid contributions off the bench from Lars Westenbarger, Luke Mullin, and Alex Hendrickson — frustrated the Tigers at every turn, holding them to just three shots on goal the entire game.
The Bulldogs (5-2-3) have little time to enjoy their victory as they enter a week in which they play three games in six days, beginning with a road trip to Fairfield Union Monday night.
