TVC-Ohio golf

Alexander's Matthew Morris takes a shot during Monday's Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf match. 

 Submitted photo

GALLIPOLIS — The Athens Bulldogs have made a statement through the first two league meets that they are the team to chase. 

Athens posted a 32-stroke victory on Monday, easily claiming the second Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division golf match. 

Athens has won both league matches, and stand at 12-0 in the TVC-Ohio after the round that was played at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis. 

River Valley was the host school. 

The Bulldogs' team score was 165, ahead of second-place Alexander's 197. 

Meigs finished third at 209, while Vinton County was fourth at 226. River Valley finished fifth at 235, ahead of Wellston's 236. Nelsonville-York came in with a team score of 284. 

Ben Pratt led the winning team, and the entire field as the medalist with a round of 39. Tyson Smith and Nathan Shadik each shot 41s for Athens, while Will Ginder rounded out the team score with a 44. 

Alexander (10-2) was led by TJ Vogt's 42, followed by Landon Atha (48), Matt Morris (49) and  Bryan Scott (58). 

Meigs (8-4) was led by Bailey Jones, who posted a score of 45. He was followed by Payton Brown (53), Gunnar Peavey (54) and Coen Hall (57). 

Vinton County (5-7) was led by Sam Huston's 52. He was joined on his team by Isaiah Allen (54), Wyatt Bethel (58) and Eli Radabaugh (62). 

River Valley (3-9) was led by Jordan Lambert's 57. Wellston (4-8) was led by Will Briggs' 52 and Jackson Montgomery's 54. Will Zinn added a 58, while Brayden Daniels shot a 62 for the Rockets. 

Nelsonville-York (0-12) was led by Dalton Inman (70), Jack McDonald (71), Logan Osborne (71) and Zach Cook (72). 

Load comments