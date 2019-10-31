One way or the other, the Bulldogs’ 2019 season will come to an end on Friday night.
There will be no frantic checking of other scores, not computations of the regional computer point standings to see if week 11 is a possibility, no rush to make plans for next weekend.
The Bulldogs (5-4, 5-4 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) will either go out a winner and undisputed league champion, or they’ll give up a slice of that title to one or two other teams. Athens has already been mathematically eliminated from contention for a top eight spot in Division III, Region 11. There will be no postseason.
“You’re maybe a little bit more appreciative of the end, honestly. We’ve kind of already realized this is it. It’s a lot more fun to end in week 11, or 12 or 13, of course. But we know it’s going to be over on Friday,” said Athens first-year head coach Nathan White. “A big focus for me, personally…I’m going to try to take a few minutes every day and really enjoy being around these kids.”
And Athens will still have a chance to go out with a bang. The Bulldogs will host Nelsonville-York (6-3, 4-1 TVC) at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night at Rutter Field. As usual, the Doc Kroner Trophy will be on the line and — also as usual — there will be title implications.
If Athens wins, it’s simple. The Bulldogs, who have won 11 straight league games over the past two seasons, will be undisputed TVC-Ohio champs. If the Buckeyes win, then N-Y and Athens — and perhaps Wellston depending on if it beats Vinton County on Friday night — will split the league title.
In either scenario, the winner of the NY-Athens game will be the league champ for the eighth time in the last 10 years. In each of the last four years, the winner of the week 10 showdown has been the TVC-Ohio champion.
“It’s pretty easy to be excited for this rivalry game,” White said. “And there’s a lot on the line as well.”
It’ll also be Senior Night for Athens, and 12 seniors — Corbin Stalder, Aiden Kostival, Trey Finnearty, Reece Wallace, Nate Trainer, Braeden Halbert, Brayden Markins, Tommy Wang, Kiah Smith, Roberto Krisher, Isaiah Butcher and Dylan Wogerman — will take to Rutter Field for the last time.
“It’s Senior Night for us. No matter who returns the next year, the team is always a little different with the mix you have,” White said. “We’re going to try to enjoy this group of kids because we’ll never have it again.”
And it will be a Senior Night tinged with sadness. Stalder, a WR/RB/LB and two-way starter, will be suspended for the finale. He received two unsportsmanlike penalties in last week’s win at River Valley; by OSHAA rules he has to sit out the next game. Stalder won’t get to play in another game as a Bulldog.
“I don’t think he warranted either unsportsmanlike penalty, however he lost his composure and got them and that’s something we preach all the time. There’s a lesson to be learned there,” White said.
“But all you think about is a kid who has put in so much energy and effort into this program and doesn’t get to play on his Senior Night, it’s one of those things as a coach that is just hard to deal with,” he continued.
“It’s so sad that he can’t be out there with us on Friday night.”
Breaking down the Buckeyes
As for the game, Athens knows its chances will depend on how well it can contain Keegan Willburn, the Buckeyes’ talented senior playmaker. For 2019, Wilburn has 650 rushing yards and 431 receiving yards with 16 total touchdowns.
But that’s just a glimpse of what Wilburn brings. First, he’s played plenty of defense this season and ranks fourth for N-Y with 52 tackles and has one interception from his deep safety position. And second, when Wilburn scores it’s often a huge, momentum-turning play.
Wilburn has averaged 51.1 yards on his 16 touchdowns this season, and he’s had eight scoring plays of 56 yards or longer.
And Wilburn’s high school career — he’s an Ohio University commit — could come to a close on Friday night as well. The Buckeyes need a win to remain in contention for a spot in the Division VI, Region 21 brackets. For his career, Wilburn has amassed 3,324 rushing yards and 43 rushing TDs, 99 catches for 1,810 yards and 24 scores. Add in defense and special teams, and Wilburn has totaled 71 touchdowns as a Buckeye.
So Athens has to keep track of Wilburn, and then not let quarterback Mikey Seel (51 percent passing, 1,475 yards, 17 touchdowns) or run-receive threats like Brandon Phillips, Ethan Gail, Christopher McDonald and Drew Carter (12 combined TDs) explode for big nights.
“Keegan gets most of the attention because he is an incredible player and obviously he’s capable of scoring any time he touches it,” White said. “It would be nice if he was their only player, but he’s not. They have several other kids who can make plays.
“They’re a well-rounded team. I think they’re similar to us, kind of peaking late, pulling it all together and starting to play well here at the end of the year.”
Even if the game evolves into a shootout, the Bulldogs will take their chances. Athens has averaged more than 500 yards and 50 points a game during its current three-game winning streak as it has embraced a faster tempo offensively.
Junior quarterback Joey Moore (669 rushing yards, 2,089 passing yards and 31 combined touchdowns) has had a monster year. Senior flanker Nate Trainer broke Ryan Luehrman’s record for receiving yards in the regular season — Trainer has 932 on 55 catches — last week. Senior Braeden Halbert has been big of late (14 catches, 350 yards, 7 TDs) with touchdown catches in six straight games.
And the offense is a deep one. Junior Peyton Gail rushed for 114 yards last week and is a receiving threat (24-228). Senior flankers Brayden Markings (18-261) and Reece Wallace (11-148) have both had their moments as well.
The Buckeyes have tried to embrace a spread offense this season — N-Y only runs the ball 44.6 percent of the time — and hasn’t been particularly stout on defense. The Buckeyes give up 21.8 points a game.
White figures if the Bulldogs can win the battle in the trenches, they will be on their way to a second straight win in the series.
“We have to execute. If we focus on what we’re doing, and do it the right way and keep our poise, we’re going to have a much better chance to win,” White said.
Athens, since joining the TVC, leads the series with the Buckeyes, 6-5. Nelsonville-York won the first three meetings in 2008-2010, twice by one point. The Bulldogs won five in a row from 2011 through 2015, and the Buckeyes bounced back win wins in 2016-17.
Last year, Athens’ Evan Adams had a career-high 234 yards and four touchdowns during the Bulldogs’ 49-14 win.
White’s first season with Athens is about to end. It’s been full of disappointments — a three-game losing skid to start the year — and triumphs. And it’ll end like so many Bulldog seasons do: with a grudge match against their biggest in-league rival.
“It’s a big one. These ones always are,” he said.
