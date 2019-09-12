Honestly, Nathan White thought he’d feel worse right about now.
The first-year head coach for the Athens Bulldogs not only is still seeking his first win in his role, but he’s also had to chew on two ‘what-if’ games as the Bulldogs (0-2) have suffered through two near misses to open 2019.
Athens faded in the second half of a week one loss at Waverly. Last Friday, the ‘Dogs nearly came all the way back from a 19-0 deficit at the half against visiting Jackson.
Athens lost the opener by three points, and then the home opener by five. The Bulldogs are, essentially, two plays away from being undefeated and thinking big.
Instead, postseason hopes are on life support and Athens is desperate for a victory. On Friday, Athens plays Parkersburg South (2-0) in a 7 p.m. start at the Erickson All-Sports Facility in Parkersburg.
White, however, isn’t sweating it.
“Maybe I should be discouraged, but I’m not at all. I want to win as much as anybody, but it’s bigger than that,” White said.
“If the kids are fun to be around, it’s a blast to come here every day. This group we have is awesome. I can not wait to get here every day. Especially the seniors who have been so invested.”
White said he’s tried not to mention league titles or playoff berths while taking over the Athens program. He wants the focus to be on the next day, not end-of-the-season scenarios. It’s part of the reason why the attitude has remained upbeat despite two close losses to open the season.
“In my head I said ‘If I ever become a head coach I’m going to say that today and right now is my only focus,” he explained. “I’m only going to talk about that.
“I haven’t said the word playoffs one time. I haven’t said the words TVC Championship one time,” he continued.
“Every single day, all that matters is right now. So far, going into week 3, I’ve stuck to my guns on that. That’s all we’ve talked about.”
White isn’t oblivious of course. He knows about expectations, and has them set as high for the Bulldogs as anyone. But talking about things doesn’t make them come true.
“Clearly, a big-picture goal is making the playoffs and winning our league,” White said. “But I really don’t think talking about that helps you accomplish that.
“You have to take advantage of every day in order to do that. The only thing you have control over is this very second. I’m going to keep it that way.”
Patriot Act
With that mentality, all that matters for White and Athens is Friday’s matchup with Parkersburg South. The Bulldogs won a tight, physical game with the Patriots in 2018, and now head to West Virginia for the rematch.
Parkersburg South was 7-3 a year ago, and reached the West Virginia state playoffs. The Patriots lost their head coach, Mike Eddy, in the offseason when he became the new head coach at nearby Logan.
But the Patriots (2-0) remain a tough out. They’ve rolled through two wins — 49-18 against Ripley (W.Va.) and 48-14 against University (W.Va.) — and have a big three capable of tormenting the Athens defense.
Senior quarterback Brandon Penn has throw it well, and ran it well, early this season. He’s accounted for 632 yards of offense through two games, thrown for six touchdowns and rushed for three more.
In the backfield, big back Devin Gaines (200+ yards rushing, two touchdowns) has been an effective hammer. Outside, senior flanker Dylan Day — an all-league pick last year — has shown good chemistry with Penn and has 12 catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns.
Add in above average depth, and size on the front lines, plus unfamiliar schemes with new head coach Nathan Tanner, and the Patriots have the ability to make White wait another week for career win No. 1.
“It’s the kind of QB-RB combo where both guys are great runners, and the QB has a strong arm and throws it down the field a bunch,” White said.
Athens has its own highly productive quarterback in Joey Moore, and the Bulldogs figure to lean more into an empty-backfield offense that helped spark the comeback against Jackson. Moore, with 537 yards passing and 139 rushing, won’t be counted on to win the game however.
Athens will need consistency from across the board, and could use some turnover help — the ‘Dogs have forced just one in two games — to win at Parkersburg.
“It may turn out to be a big night for QBs, and that is kind of seen as what wins it but in my eyes that’s not it,” White said. “It comes down so many times to the team that just does their job and doesn’t make mistakes.
“It’s about staying locked in and continuing to keep doing your job,” he added. “Good or bad, the next play is really all that matters.”
Stat pack
— Like Penn, Moore has been productive this season — in the first two varsity starts of his career. Moore is completing more than 60 percent of his passes and has accounted for 676 yards of offense in two games and seven touchdowns.
— Athens has used a variety of flankers and wide receivers — four different players have touchdown receptions this season for example — but it’s been senior Nate Trainer who has had the fastest start. Trainer (13 catches, 224 yards, 2 TDs) is averaging more than six catches and 112 yards per game so far in 2019.
— The Bulldogs will continue to be challenged on the ground, defensively, until they prove otherwise. Through two games, opponents have piled up 436 rushing yards against Athens and are gaining 5.1 yards per carry.
