With starters Luke Scanlan and Walji Dadem back in the lineup, the Athens Bulldogs raced off to an early lead before settling for a 1-1 tie against host Warren High School on Thursday night.
Playing Dadem in the center forward position paid immediate dividends for Athens when midfielder Braulio Rosas-Clouse found his teammate wide open in front of the Warren net just four minutes into the game. Ten minutes later, Scanlan threatened to add to the Bulldog lead but his shot carried just inches over the crossbar.
Sloppy field conditions did not slow Athens down in the least during the first 40 minutes of play. Crisp passing between Rosas-Clouse, defender Luke Frost, and attacking players Austin Jaunarajs and Rowan Featheringham, caused headaches for the Warren defense, particularly down the right side of the field.
Despite dictating the pace of the game and accruing seven corner kicks, the Bulldogs had difficulty keeping their shots on target. The exception came with ten minutes to play when Warren keeper Hunter Hanes deflected away what looked like a sure goal off the foot of Dadem.
Unable to generate a sustained attack, the Warriors played much of the first half on their heels, booting the ball out of bounds or clearing it up the field to relieve pressure on the defense. The few counterattacks they generated were snuffed out by senior Andy Pagan and the Athens defense or resulted in long shots that goalkeeper Sebas Arauz fielded with relative ease.
The second half started in similar fashion to the first, with the Bulldogs pressing to increase their lead. Penetrating long balls from junior Owen Buckley and sophomore Andy Pigman caused chaos in the Warren box but were ultimately cleared away.
In the 27th minute, Warren’s offense came to life when the Warriors took advantage of a rebound off the fingertips of Arauz and slotted home the equalizer. When near misses from Scanlan and junior Brady Jaunarajs in the next two minutes failed to restore the Athens lead, the Bulldog offense seemed to lose steam.
The rest of the game devolved into a series of frenzied attacks and counterattacks, with Warren mounting successful runs down the right side of the field and Athens taking advantage of its speed to exploit weaknesses on the left side of the Warren defense.
The Bulldogs’ best chance to secure a win came with three and a half minutes to play, when Featheringham beat his man to the end line and sent a slow roller across the front of the goal mouth just beyond the reach of Brady Jaunarajs.
At the other end of the field, goalkeeper Nathan Kallet — who replaced the injured Arauz with 10 minutes to play — was forced to make an acrobatic save off a hard drive with less than two minutes to play.
Both teams will have another opportunity to play for a win at Joe Burrow Stadium in Athens September 25th.
