Soccer players will quip that there are goals and then there are “whoa” goals.
The Athens varsity boys’ soccer team tallied a couple of the latter on Saturday as they downed Bloom-Carroll 2-0 at R. Basil Rutter Field in The Plains.
With less that four minutes off the clock in the first half, senior striker Danny Goetz provided a refined, 25-yard cross from the left to junior midfielder Andrew Lewis, who had made a long run down the right flank. Goetz’s delivery met Lewis’ foot in the six-yard box, with Lewis calmly tapping in the opening score past Bloom-Carroll goalkeeper Lane Eggleston.
Dominating the midfield and putting constant pressure on Bloom-Carroll’s defense, the Bulldogs (4-0) struck with another impressive goal with just seconds left before halftime. Senior midfielder Will Pigman found some daylight in between defenders and unloaded a canon shot from 30 yards into the top right corner of the Bloom-Carroll net.
Athens opened the second stanza on the hunt for more, repeatedly challenging the Bloom-Carroll defense, but the visitors nearly scored with 19 minutes left. Bloom-Carroll peppered Bulldog goalkeeper Finn Mitchell with dangerous shots off two successive corner kicks, but the senior fended them off to help secure a clean sheet.
The Bulldogs nearly recorded a third goal with three minutes remaining when Pigman provided an artful back-heel pass to Lewis at the top of the Bloom-Carroll box. Lewis drove a powerful shot on goal that Eggleston managed to deflect. The ball then struck left post, robbing the Bulldogs of yet another splendid goal.
“It’s great to see these young men working as a team and winning as a team. We started strong and finished strong,” Athens coach Simon Diki said. “I love this group of players. They work so hard. The effort they put on the field is tremendous. Sometimes I demand a lot from them, but I do so because I know how capable they are and what they’re able to do.”
In JV action, the Bulldogs rallied for a come-from-behind win, beating Bloom-Carroll 3-2 on the strength of a hat trick from freshman Brady Jaunarajs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.