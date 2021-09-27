CIRCLEVILLE — The Athens Bulldogs were able to string together another win, as they beat the Logan Elm Braves 2-0 on the road Monday night.
Three words to sum up the game: Communication, Crosses and Connection
The Bullldogs opened the game with good possession and effective communication. Chloe Clevenger, Wynne Dodrill and Tess Wilhelm dominated the midfield in a triangle formation, dishing the ball to each other as they progressed down the field. Whoever was off the ball broadcasted the options and sequences developed.
The first key sequence occurred eight minutes after the whistle blew. Clevenger collected the ball, sent it wide to Osha Backus, who crossed it central to the feet of Annie Moulton. Moulton squared up and drilled the shot. When it was bumbled by Braves keeper, Olivia Adams, Quinn Murphy was there to punch it into the net.
Angela Owens later described, “We really connected and made passes to feet. Once we started talking and telling each other where the passes were, that really helped.”
The second half started much like the first. The whistle blew and four minutes later the Bulldogs had a beautiful build, connecting seven passes to produce another goal. Quinn Murphy gave a back pass to Angela Owens who sent a through ball to Clevenger. Clevenger tapped it to Dodril. Dodrill and Wilhelm executed a give-and-go pass and when Wilhelm regained the ball, she sent a perfect through ball to Moulton between two defenders. When the Braves goalie stepped out to challenge Moulton, she struck it into the web, wide left and out of reach.
The second half was full of beautiful crosses, launched by forwards Asa Holcombe, Kendra Hammonds and Annie Moulton. Unfortunately, the Bulldogs could not convert these crosses into goals.
The Braves’ defense worked to mount resistance. But when the Bulldogs’ offense had difficulty with the advance, they maintained control by connecting strategic back passes to their defense. Outside defenders Jo Burtuna and Kateyanne Walburn trapped the ball and circulated it back to Ava Kristofco and keeper Kayla Hammonds to remount the attack. The Bulldogs held the Braves to just four shots in the game.
Senior Paavni Rao commented, “we connected passes much better than in the past and we communicated on the field. The defense has become more comfortable crossing the ball and Kayla (Athens goal keeper) has really become part of the defense. I think we passed back to her three times today which gives us new options. “
Clevenger shared, “Our moral is definitely higher and we are excited for the match on Thursday.”
The Bulldogs have a rematch against their local rival, the Alexander Spartans, at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Joe Burrow Stadium.
