VINCENT — When the dust settled — literally — on the dry and rough pitch Tuesday at Warren High School, the Athens varsity boys’ soccer team came away with what they critically needed: a solid win to stop a mid-season skid.
Led by a pair of artful goals by senior Danny Goetz, Athens (8-2) muscled its way to a 3-1 victory over an equally physical Warriors squad (5-5-1).
The opening fifteen minutes of the match saw both teams making inroads offensively and absorbing pressure on defense, with the midfield’s parched grass wearing thin from the match’s speedy pace and fluidity.
The Bulldogs struck first near the midpoint of the first half, when junior midfielder Andrew Lewis launched an arcing shot from the top of Warren’s box that evaded the outstretched arms of Warrior keeper Jackson Petty.
But the Warriors soon answered. With nine minutes left in the opening stanza, Warren senior midfielder Brayden Sallee tapped the ball in off of forward Ethan Yost’s rolling corner kick into the Bulldogs’ six-yard box, leveling the match going into the break.
The Warriors nearly pulled ahead halfway through the second half. Junior forward Shane Gardner found himself ahead of the Bulldog’s back line and in a one-on-one situation with Athens’ substitute goalkeeper, freshman Zane Evans, but Gardner’s low shot sailed wide to the right.
Goetz then caught fire after starting the second half in a more advance position in Athens’ formation. Taking a perfectly timed feed in the box from sophomore Papa Hughes, Goetz patiently snuck the ball into the back of the net for a 2-1 advantage with 18 minutes left.
Goetz struck again five minutes later, when senior defender Zach Riefler found the team’s leading scorer at the top of the Warrior’s box with a solid pass. Goetz fought off three defenders and rifled the ball into the goal.
“Last week was a tough week,” Goetz said, referring to losses at Alexander and Marietta, “but we switched the formation and put together a good performance.”
In JV action, the Bulldogs downed Warren, 3-0, on goals from freshmen Luke Frost, Brady Jaunarajs, and Owen Buckley. Sophomore Nico Barr and freshman Nathan Kallet combined for a clean sheet in goal for Athens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.