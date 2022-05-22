MARIETTA — The postseason began for the Athens Bulldogs on Thursday in the Division I Southeast/East District Track and Field Meet, held in Marietta.
Athens placed fifth as a team in both the boys and girls standings.
The Bulldog boys scored 79 points, behind district champion Dover (135.75), Miami Trace (95), Marietta (85.25) and New Philadelphia (79.25).
The Athens girls scored 58 points, behind district champion New Philadelphia (183), Dover (71), Logan (68.50) and Chillicothe (65.50).
The Bulldogs had an individual district champion in sophomore Bella Sutton.
Sutton was the winner in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.16 seconds.
She edged a pair of Dover freshmen in Emilyn Feller (13.25) and Caycee Albaugh (13.31).
Sutton nearly had another victory, finishing second in the 200 meters. Sutton's time was 27.37 seconds, and this time Zobel edged her with a winning time of 26.72 seconds.
The top four in each event advanced to the regional tournament.
Athens had four other individuals extend their season at least another week in the girls' competition.
Freshman Abby Stroh was tied for second in the high jump. Stroh and Chillicothe's Abbey Sims-Clark were each in a dead heat after clearing 4 feet, 8 inches.
Athens senior Bailey Davis just missed qualifying in two events, as she was fifth in the discus throw (95 feet, 11 inches).
Davis wasn't going to be denied in the shot put, finishing second with a best effort of 31 feet, 10.5 inches.
Ruby Krisher moves on in the pole vault for Athens. She cleared 8 feet, 8 inches, only behind Dover's Reis Johnson (10-4) and Logan's Chloe Sater (10 feet).
Sarah Deering also advances in the 3200 meter run. Her two-mile time of 12:51.34 was good for third place.
Athens' best qualifier in the boys competition is senior Sam Goldsberry. He was second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.41 seconds.
Athens senior Jacob Bourque was third overall in the 400 meters with a time of 52.15 seconds.
Athens senior Eric Carpenter also advanced as an individual, his time of 16.73 good for fourth place in the 110 meter hurdles.
The Bulldogs were strong in the relays, sending three teams to the regional tournament.
Mile Algoud, Mason Michigan, Braedyn Ohmer and Bourque were third in the 4x800 relay with a time of 3:36.93.
Athens took the fourth and final qualifying slot in both the 4x200 and 4x800 relays.
Algoud, Lucas Anglin, David Farmer and Goldsberry had a time of 1:34.14 in the 4x200 relay.
Athens' team of Joonwoo Park, Erik Dabelko, Kyle Pero and Tyler Callahan had a time of 9:09.15 to advance in the 4x800 relay.
The Bulldogs advancing to the regional tournament will compete at Pickerington North High School on Wednesday and Friday in the Division I, Region 3 tournament.
The top four in each event advance to the state tournament.
Division II District Meet held at Meigs High School
ROCKSPRINGS — The Division II Southeast District Track and Field meet was held at Meigs High School, and the Alexander Spartans have a pair of athletes advancing.
Alexander senior Braydin McKee placed second in the long jump. His best effort was 21 feet, 6 inches.
McKee was topped only by Gallia Academy senior Daunevyn Woodson, who cleared 22 feet, 5 inches.
Alexander sophomore Monica Thompson also pushes her season at least another week. She was fourth in the discus throw with a best distance of 94 feet, 7 inches.
McKee and Thompson will compete in the Division II, Region 7 track and field meet on Thursday and Saturday at Chillicothe High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.