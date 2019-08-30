The Athens Bulldogs have been able to open their season with a ‘W’ for the last three seasons, all at the expense of the big ‘W.’
That big ‘W’ was the Warren Warriors, as Athens had opened the last three seasons with victories of 41-0, 47-7 and 51-26 against its old league foe.
However, Warren is no longer on the schedule in 2019, and the Bulldogs figure to face a much tougher task in Friday’s season opener.
Athens will make the trip down to Waverly to take on the Tigers.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
And while Warren went just 4-26 the last three seasons, Waverly has posted a 25-8 mark as part of three consecutive trips to the Division IV playoffs.
Athens will have a lot of players making their first varsity starts after graduating 19 seniors from last year’s Division III playoff team. The Tigers will certainly offer a stiff challenge for first-year head coach Nathan White.
“It’s definitely a situation where you have to hit the ground running because they’re super talented,” White said. “Their quarterback is really good. Threw for a ton of yards as a sophomore. They are always really physical up front. You combine that talent with being really well coached, you have a pretty good football team.”
The quarterback White referred to is Haydn’ Shanks, who is a returning starter as a junior for Waverly.
He helped the Tigers go 9-2 and reach the playoffs in Division IV, Region 16. Their only regular season loss came to Wheelersburg.
However, Shanks has been injured in the preseason and didn’t play in the Tigers’ scrimmages. Sophomore Wade Futhey took the snaps in those August scrimmages.
The Tigers and Bulldogs could be in similiar situations in terms of breaking in new or younger players. Waverly has only eight seniors on its roster, but 19 sophomores.
Whoever lines up a quarterback for Waverly on Friday will have senior Payton Shoemaker next to him at tailback. He rushed for 1,050 yards and 10 touchdowns last seasons to earn second team All-Ohio honors. He also added five interceptions on defense and is Waverly’s main kick returner as well.
Waverly will have to replace receiver Easton Wolf and Cobe Marquez, and returning receiver Phoenix Wolf is also dealing with an injury.
That may leave Waverly a little inexperienced at receiver with sophomores Penn Morrison and Cai Marquez leading the way.
Athens will be turning to junior Joey Moore to run the offense for the first time. A starter at receiver and safety a season ago, Moore is no stranger to Friday night football but will be getting his first taste of being a varsity quarterback.
Moore leads a skill group that includes returning starters Peyton Gail and Nate Trainer, and veteran players in Corbin Stalder, Brayden Markins and Reece Wallace.
Athens will have an entirely new starting offensive line however, and it will be tested against the Tigers’ 3-4 front.
The Bulldogs will face another playoff team from 2018 in week two when they host the Jackson Ironmen.
White admits that even he has some question marks about what to expect from the Bulldogs in 2019. Some answers will start to unfold in the early portion of the season.
“I know we have been in the playoffs some too but it feels different this year with so many new kids and I hope that our new kids that are kind of unproven prove themselves quickly and show that they can go play on Friday and be physical and step up and play against good teams,” White said.
Athens last played Waverly in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs won at Waverly, 42-21, in ‘11 and then downed the Tigers 67-14 at Rutter Field in ‘12.
Alexander opens at Bradford
While Athens will travel to new territory on Friday, the Alexander Spartans will do the same on Saturday.
The Spartans will get on the bus and travel nearly three hours to open the season at Bradford.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Alexander struggled at first to find a week one opponent after losing Federal Hocking off the schedule. The Lancers and Spartans played for the SPACER trophy in week one every season since 2012, but the series wasn’t renewed for 2019.
Alexander finally found an opponent in Bradford, a Division VII school located in Miami County.
The Railroaders struggled last season in going 0-10.
“Bradford is a team that has nothing to lose,” Alexander coach Earich Dean said. “They struggled last year and the have a very small roster. However, within that roster they do have some very good football players. They don’t have great size, but they have very good team speed and they play every down to the whistle.”
Bradford was outscored 484-48 last season, surrendering at least 41 points in every game. The Railroaders have lost 22 games in a row, last winning 40-27 against Tri-Village on Oct. 14, 2016.
It’s a game that should serve as a succesful opener for Alexander and its 16 returning starters from last year’s 4-6 team.
“We have a team that believes they can do great things this year,” Dean said. “That group is led by 13 seniors that have a lot of varsity experience, so they remind the kids everyday what they are playing for.”
The game will have an early 6 p.m. start and was moved to Saturday due to the travel. The Spartans will make a day of it as they hit the road to kick off the season.
“We are leaving earlier then normal so that we have time to get to the school, eat, stretch and walk around,” Dean said. “It gives the kids time to focus on the game and not the three-hour trip they just took.”
Federal Hocking travels to West Virginia
Federal Hocking will also make a lengthy road trip for its season opener.
The Lancers picked up a non-league week one game at Hundred, located in West Virginia.
It will be more than a two-hour bus ride for the Lancers, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday.
It will be the first game as head coach at Federal Hocking for Jeff Ditty. He said he wanted the Lancers to treat the road trip like a challenge they can overcome.
“We have talked with the kids from day one about mental preparation and mental toughness,” Ditty said. “That’s what we’re battling with a big road trip, a two-and-a-half hour bus ride, trying to basically keep them focused and quiet two two-and-a-half hours, let alone myself, that’s a challenge. Then even after once you get there, getting off and getting yourself prepared and stretched, and ready to play. It’s hours that we’re talking about.”
The Lancers will take on a Hornets squad that went 1-9 last year, their lone win coming against Hannan by a score of 42-26.
“Hundred, from my understanding, is kind of in the same position we are,” Ditty said. “They have a new staff this year. They’ve had some down years in the past and they’re looking to rebuild. So in my world right now it’s kind of like clash of the titans. We’re going to have two programs looking to turn around and come out and see who can produce what and who can win it.”
The long trip will be worth it if the Lancers can get the win. They enter the season with a 40-game losing streak, their last win coming Oct. 24, 2014 against Waterford, 16-14.
The Lancers were 0-9 last year and only cracked double figures in points once.
Ditty took over in the spring, and cancelled all of the Lancers July passing scrimmages in favor of focusing on themselves.
After a month of practices and a pair of padded August scrimmages, Ditty and the Lancers are ready to test themselves against another opponent.
“I think ultimately our team wants to win,” Ditty said. “That’s what their focus is. It really doesn’t make a difference what opponent it is. They just want to win.”
