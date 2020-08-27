The Athens Bulldogs and Alexander Spartans are familiar rivals on the field, but as soon as the 2020 season kicks off on Friday, both coaching staffs will likely be in a hurry to learn what the other is doing.
The new season, and Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play, all get underway at Alexander High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, as the Spartans and Bulldogs meet on the gridiron.
Each team graduated a big senior class from last year, leaving some holes to fill in key positions. The matchup would usually occur in week four, and plenty of film would exist at that point.
With the changes in the schedules — only six games will be played before the start of the postseason — TVC-Ohio play begins in earnest.
“It definitely feels different,” Athens coach Nathan White said. “In a good way. We’re excited to open up TVC play right out of the gate. A lot of these kids know each other.”
The teams exchanged film from their one scrimmage, Athens with Trimble and Alexander with Southern. That is about all they’ll have to go on each other, until they meet in person.
“I think we’re both really in the same boat, we’re turning on the tape and seeing a bunch of kids that we don’t really know from last year,” White said. “It’s a huge challenge.”
Alexander will be breaking in a new quarterback after three-year starter Kaleb Easley has graduated and moved onto Wilmington.
Easley not only directed the offense, but was a four-year letterman and the team’s leading tackler at linebacker each of the last two seasons.
“He accounted for over 1,800 yards of total offense last year,” Alexander coach Earich Dean said. “We have three quarterbacks trying to take that spot. All have different skill sets. So competition all summer has been great. It pushes each of them. We are still evaluating and will make that decision this week.”
One of Alexander’s options at quarterback is junior Xander Karagosian, who was a member of the Bulldogs as a freshman.
Alexander also graduated its four leading receivers and starting tailback from a year ago. Junior Landon Hornsby and sophomore Jagger Cain are options in the backfield.
Also key for Alexander is senior Logan Neal. The running back/linebacker is Alexander’s most experienced player returning, but will hopefully get a full season after dealing with a broken leg a year ago that shortened his junior campaign.
“He is 100 percent healed now and looks really good on both sides of the ball,” Dean said. “It will really help our new quarterback knowing how much of the load he can carry. We saw a few plays last year when he returned on how dominate he can be.”
Alexander will be experienced along the offensive line with seniors Drew Harris, Jon Sheridan, Braydon Montgomery and Michael Wells all returning to the lineup. Most will also play along the defensive front, to go with linebackers Hornsby and Neal.
Athens will be in a similar position with a mixture of new players offensively, but quarterback Joey Moore will be the clear leader.
Now a senior, Dean won’t need to see much on film from last week’s scrimmage to know what Moore is capable of. He accounted for 35 touchdowns as a junior, three coming in a 28-6 win over the Spartans.
“He moves so well in the pocket and he has a great arm,” Dean said. “We have to keep him from scrambling. He is so dangerous running the ball. We need to close his running lanes but at the same time get a great rush on him.”
Athens will also have experience in the backfield with senior Peyton Gail. A receiver the last two seasons, Gail will assume the tailback spot for Athens.
Finding some new faces in the receiving group is a challenge ahead for White and his no-huddle attack.
“We don’t have one receiver playing that’s ever had a varsity catch,” White said. “So it’s going to be a lot of new faces for everybody. We’re kind of mixing in quite a few kids.”
Senior Brayden Whiting is a basketball standout for the Bulldogs, but has also come out for football. He’ll be one of the receiving options, as will senior Trey Harris, senior Owen Roark, sophomore Landon Wheatley, junior Braxton Springer, sophomore Levi Neal and senior Shade McDade.
Senior center Tanner McCune is Athens’ lone returning starter up front. White said junior Ashton Wogerman, senior Anthony Benton, freshman Wylie Anderson, junior Zander Cavett and senior Devon Lowe are in the mix for playing time.
“It’s really fun to challenge your new kids and see who’s going to step up and be the guy or the few guys who makes some plays for us,” White said.
Alexander might also have a difficult time getting a good scouting report on Athens’ defense, as most of last seasons playmakers graduated. White also said the Bulldogs will incorporate a different scheme in 2020.
“We’re focusing on our discipline and physicality and really coaching our kids up to do their job every single play and not get too fancy scheme-wise on defense,” White said.
Roark, Springer, Gail, Moore, Neal sophomore Luke Brandes and senior Jacob Sayers will be some of the key players at linebacker or safety. Senior Ishmael Young is also likely to join Harris, McDade and Wheatley in the defensive backfield.
Friday’s opener will be limited in attendance, as stadiums are allowed only 15 percent capacity. Alexander announced last weekend that athletes would get two tickets per family.
Both teams scrimmaged in empty stadiums last Friday, a trial run of sorts for what to expect with less fan attendance that will be part of the new season.
“It was a little different without fans,” White said. “The thing that was kind of a cool positive, you can really communicate with your kids on the field because there’s no noise.”
“It’s great that the parents are getting an opportunity to watch their kids,” Dean added. “None of us want the alternative which was no fans. This is usually a big gate for both schools, but the kids are just happy they are able to play.”
Alexander is coming off a 4-6 record last year, while Athens was 5-5. Athens has won the last four meetings in the series and eight of the last nine.
Friday’s game represents a chance to get off on the right foot in the shortened season. It’s a season opener that wasn’t promised or guaranteed all summer, even though the teams were putting work in. Now they can be rewarded with a game, even if it will be different.
“It will be very emotional for our seniors,” Dean said. “They have been told by everyone for the past six months that there will not be football in the fall. They have been through a lot. I’m so proud and happy for them. They never gave up hope. They lead their team all summer and now they get the opportunity to step on the field as seniors.”
