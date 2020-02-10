DUNCAN FALLS — The Athens Bulldogs were able to advance a round during Saturday's Division II, Region 13 team dual tournament.
Athens earned a 63-18 win over River View in the opening round, before falling to New Lexington 54-11 in the second round at Philo High School.
Athens won 11 of the weight classes against River View.
Braxton Springer (145 pounds), Moss Conrad (152 pounds) and Oliver Pyle (160 pounds) won via forfeit when River View was unable to fill the weight class.
Adam Porterfield got Athens started in the 106-pound weight class. He beat River View's Jeremy Gano with a technical fall, 15-0.
Athens' Mason Martin kept the winning going at 113 pounds, beating Tucker Mounts 16-1 in another technical fall.
Athens' Trey Finnearty won the 120-pound matchup, pinning River View's Gavin Kesterson in 2:10.
Athens' Zavier Campsey won at 138 pounds, earning a 23-8 technical fall win over Travin Berry.
Kiah Smith earned another win for the Bulldogs when he took the 170-pound match. He pinned Cruz Mobley in five minutes for the points.
Bill Wallace, Drake George and Dylan Wogerman also won with pins for Athens.
Wallace beat River View's Noah Anderson in 1:59 at 182 pounds. George pinned Logan Slade in 45 seconds at 195 pounds, while Wogerman pinned Joey Hunley in 3:10 in the 285 pound match.
Athens was able to land three individual wins in the loss to New Lexington. Finnearty had a 3-1, overtime decision, to defeat New Lexington's Blake Sheppard at 120 pounds.
Wallace and George also earned victories. Wallace had a 12-4 major decision against Jeff Longhenry at 182 pounds. George also won with a major decision, 14-1, over Brandon Toner at 195 pounds.
Alexander hosts Division III, Region 22 team dual
ALBANY — Alexander High School was the host site for Saturday's Division III, Region 22 team dual bracket.
Alexander and Trimble both competed, dropping their opening round matches.
Alexander lost to Liberty Union, 36-27. The Spartans had five wins in the matchup.
Griffin Chmiel earned a pin in 1:50 over Liberty Union's Bryce Morgan at 120 pounds.
Alexander's Jackson Ross also won with a pin, his coming in 1:02 against Caden Courts at 126 pounds.
Marcus Perko also eared a win for the Spartans. His victory was also a pin, coming in 1:19 against Jacob Baird at 138 pounds.
Michael Wells had a 3-2 decision for Alexander against Liberty Union's Jon Flanery at 170 pounds.
Drew Harris earned Alexander's final win, a pin at 285 pounds against Liberty Union's Jacob MacLean.
Trimble lost its first-round contest against Amanda-Clearcreek, 42-27.
The Tomcats had five wins against the Aces. Todd Fouts had a 12-2 major decision win over Bobby Pieratt at 132 pounds.
Tray Christy also scored points for Trimble as he pinned Andrew Haber at 138 pounds in 57 seconds.
Tabor Lackey earned a win for the Tomcats at 170 pounds. He scored a technical fall win, 17-1, against Amanda-Clearcreek's Nolan Brumfield.
Hunter Everett also won for Trimble via forfeit at 195 pounds.
Trimle's Ian Joyce won with a pin at 220 pounds. He beat Seth Hoffman in 1:16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.