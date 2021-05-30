PICKERINGTON — Athens senior Nikki Bean ended her track and field career on the podium.
Bean placed seventh in the high jump in the Division I, Region 3 meet at Pickerington North High School.
The Bulldogs, a Division I team in boys and girls track and field, didn't qualify anyone to state competition this season, but Bean did bring home a medal in the high jump.
Bean began the competition by clearing 4 feet, 10 inches on her first attempt.
She then cleared 4 feet 11 on her second attempt, before hitting 5 feet even on her first try.
The bar moved up to 5-1, and Bean was able to get over it on her third and final try.
That effort allowed Bean to move ahead of three others who had also cleared 5 feet but missed at 5-1, giving her a spot on the podium.
Bean missed on her three tries at 5-2, but still managed to stand on the podium in seventh place.
Gahana Lincoln's Faith Hunter won the regional title with a jump of 5 feet, 4 inches.
Bean also competed in the discus throw and the long jump at Pickerington North. Her best throw in the discus was 94 feet, 11 inches, which allowed her to finish in 14th place.
Bean finished in 13th place in the long jump, with her best attempt measuring at 15 feet, 3.5 inches.
Athens began the regional meet with its girls and boys teams each running in the 4x800 relay.
Zack Kessler, Nicko Moulton, Jacob Bourque and Moss Loebker-Conrad were 13th with a time of 8:36.28, while Raney Riddlebarger, Ashlyn Webb, Sophia Tenoglia and Sarah Deering were 15th at 10:31.04.
Athens senior Ishmael Young competed in four events in the regional. He just missed qualifying for the final in the 100 meter dash, timing out at 11.21 seconds.
That put Young in 10th place, just a tenth of a second from the final.
Young came in 13th in the 200 meter run with a time of 23.09 seconds.
Young also anchored Athens' 4x200 and 4x100 relay teams. David Farmer, Zane Evans, Joey Moore and Young were 16th with a time of 1:37.57 in the 4x200.
The same quartet of Bulldogs came in 15th in the 4x100 with a time of 45.62 seconds.
Athens also had two athletes just miss the 400 meter final.
Jacob Bourque came in 10th in the 400 prelim (52.94 seconds), followed by Andrew Lewis (11th, 53.19).
Athens' Trey Harris finished 10th in the 300 meter hurdle prelims with a time of 41.90 seconds.
Harris also competed in the long jump. His best jump was 19 feet, 11.50 inches for 14th place.
His Athens teammate, Bryan McMillan, was 15th at 19 feet, 2.50 inches.
Loebker-Conrad came in 11th place for the Bulldogs in the 800 meter run, posting a time of 2:06.53.
Deering came in 15th for Athens in the girls' 3200 meters with a time of 12:25.63.
Jake Myers and Eric Johnson competed with each other all year in distance runs for Athens, and they did so one final time on Friday in Pickerington. Myers was 13th in the 3200 at 10:11.70, with Johnson coming in 15th at 10:45.24.
Athens' team of Donovan Omalley, Loebker-Conrad, Lewis and Bourque were 14th in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:35.74.
Athens freshman Ruby Krisher also competed in the pole vault. While she didn't clear a height, she was the only ninth-grader competing in the event.
Division II, Region 7 meet
CHILLICOTHE — Vinton County senior Elijah Williams will conclude his track and field career against state competition.
Williams finished second in the long jump in the Division II, Region 7 championships, held at Southeastern High School.
Williams' best jump was 20 feet, 9 inches, as he finished runner-up only to Coshocton's Korbyn Haley (21 feet).
Williams started hot, as his very first attempt ended up being his best. Haley's regional championship winning jump came in his second attempt, and no other competitor in the field was able to catch those two.
Williams also competed in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. He was 11th in the 100 meters with a time of 11.53 seconds, and 14th in the 200 meters at 23.73 seconds.
Williams was also a member of Vinton County's 4x100 relay team. He was joined by Josiah Thacker, Lance Montgomery and Boomer Herrold for a 15th-place finish (46.46 seconds).
Alexander's 4x800 relay team of Tyler Wallace, Ethan Neidhart, Alex Norris and T.J. Robe were 13th with a time of 8:52.13.
Wallace also competed in the 3200 meter run for the Spartans. He was 15th with a time of 11:08.99.
Alexander's Amora Albano competed in the 100 and 200 meter runs for Alexander. She was 13th in the 100 (13.37 seconds) and 12th in the 200 (27.64).
Alexander's Ashton Bean also competed in the 110 meter hurdles, finishing 13th in the prelims at 18.75 seconds.
Vinton County senior Tristen Kirby competed in two events. She placed seventh in the 100 meter hurdles at 16.28 seconds.
Kirby came in 11th in the 300 meter hurdles at 48.56 seconds.
