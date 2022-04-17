Athens split a home softball doubleheader against Sheridan on Saturday in a rematch of last season's district championship game.
Athens dropped the first game, 7-3, before winning the second game 11-3.
The Bulldogs are 7-3 on the season.
Athens had 18 hits in the second-game victory. Kateyanne Walburn, Olivia Kaiser and Rylee Toadvine all had three-hit games.
Walburn and Toadvine each hit home runs, with Toadvine also hitting a double.
Walburn had two RBIs and two runs, while Toadvine had four RBIs and three runs. Kaiser had two runs and an RBI, hitting a double.
Bailee Toadvine had two hits, one being a double, and a run scored.
Kendra Hammonds was 2 for 3 with a run and RBI. Mya Martin hit a double, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run.
Kayla Hammonds, Olivia Banks and Autumn Hembree each hit singles.
Kendra Hammonds was the winning pitcher with six innings of work. She allowed three earned runs on five hits, two strikeouts and two walks. Ashleigh James pitched the final inning, striking out a batter.
Athens led 3-1 before scoring four times in each the fifth and sixth innings.
The effort allowed the Bulldogs to gain a split, after the Generals were 7-3 winners in the first game.
Both Hammonds' sisters finished with two hits apiece in the gamae, with Kaiser also having a two-hit day. Bailee Toadvine, Rylee Toadvine and Taylor Orcutt each had a hit, with Orcutt's being a double.
Banks took the pitching loss, going five innings and giving up five earned runs. James pitched the final two innings.
