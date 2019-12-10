Athens coach Mickey Cozart knew his Bulldogs would face a deficit at some point this season, and he wondered how they would respond.
That challenge came Tuesday in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division opener against Nelsonville-York.
The Buckeyes came out hot, leading 22-12 after a quarter, and 30-18 into the second quarter.
"That's how they jumped out, they didn't miss any shots in that first quarter it felt like," Cozart said. "It seemed like we couldn't throw anything in the rim."
The Bulldogs were able to dig in and rise up the challenge.
Athens stormed back for a 65-48 victory against the Buckeyes inside McAfee Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs enjoyed a 37-8 run at one point to completely turn the game around.
"To get down like that is good for you, to taste a little adversity and weather it and know that you can battle back and that will come in handy," Cozart said. "We're going to get down again at some point and we can pull from that and understand that we've been there before and we can take care of business."
Athens turned the game around thanks to strong defense, which led to transition opportunities on the other end.
The Buckeyes (1-2, 0-1 TVC-Ohio) shot 56.3 percent in the first quarter, making 9 of 16 attempts. They shot 25 percent (7 of 28) the rest of the way.
"It was defense, period," Cozart said. "That's what it was. We got a stop, then we got another stop, and we got another stop and I told the guys at halftime, it's funny how you can pick up the defensive intensity and all of a sudden you start making shots."
The Bulldogs (3-0, 1-0 TVC-Ohio) had a three-headed monster on Tuesday in Brayden Whiting, Brayden Markins and Nate Trainer, as all three seemed to take turns making plays against Nelsonville-York.
Whiting led all scorers with 25 points, making 9 of 16 shots from the field. The junior added seven rebounds and three assists.
Markins added a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Trainer had 14 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
It was Trainer that helped Athens completely erase the first-half deficit. He scored Athens' final 10 points of the second quarter, his 3-pointer then steal and layup forcing a 32-32 tie in the closing seconds.
"That kid's a monster," Cozart said. "I wouldn't want him guarding me, because he is just full go all the time. It's like he doesn't get tired. You love to coach guys like that."
Athens continued that momentum into the third quarter, leading 38-32 after Andrew Stephens scored on an assist from Will Matters.
The Buckeyes got to within 38-35 on Mikey Seel's 3-pointer, but Athens would lead 51-36 by the time the third quarter ended.
It was a tough stretch for Nelsonville-York, but head coach Blaine Gabriel said he can take positives from the night.
"I saw progress," he said. "I sat down and told them, this is a learning experience for us."
Gabriel was pleased with the start — the Buckeyes led 15-4 after a Joe Tome basket — and in the fact that they kept battling.
Nelsonville-York fell behind 55-38 early in the fourth but was able to get to within single digits, down 57-48 after consecutive baskets by Ethan Gail.
Gail led the Buckeyes with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Seel added 15 points and seven rebounds.
"I told them in (the locker room), I said guys we have to go back tomorrow night," Gabriel said. "We'll work on our shot, our stuff and we'll get ready for Eastern. We have a big weekend, we have Eastern and Miller. If we come out and play Nelsonville-York basketball, we've got a chance to win two games and that's what we have to do."
When the Buckeyes did make their final push, Markins helped end it by scoring five consecutive points for a 62-48 lead with 2:25 remaining.
"Markins, he's a heck of a passer, he just is," Cozart said. "He just has a great feel for where guys are supposed to be and he finds them."
The Bulldogs were big on the boards, winning the rebounding battle 45-23 over the Buckeyes. On a night where shots weren't falling early on, Athens' toughness inside was always on display.
"I told these guys at the beginning of the year, I said last year's team was the best rebounding team I've ever coached," Cozart said. "We've got to be as good or better. We had 36 rebounds last game. We were right on pace with with we're doing last season."
Athens now gets ready for a huge early-season matchup at Alexander on Friday. The Bulldogs swept the season series with the Spartans a year ago to ultimately claim a league championship.
Alexander is also 1-0 in the TVC-Ohio after a win at Wellston on Tuesday. It's still early in the season, but Friday's winner will certainly take a big step forward in the league race.
"We'll go to work tomorrow and we'll try to figure it out," Cozart said.
Athens 65, Nelsonville-York 48
Nelsonville-York;22;10;4;12;—;48
Athens;12;20;19;14;—;65
NELSONVILLE-YORK 48 (1-2, 0-1 TVC-Ohio)
Drew Carter 1 0-0 2, Mikey Seel 5 2-3 15, Ethan Gail 7 5-5 19, Joe Tome 1 1-2 3, Austin Thrapp 1 1-1 3, Jajuan Williams 1 2-2 4, Maleek Williams 0 2-2 2, Grayden Wickham 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hall 0 0-0 0, Brian Johnson 0 0-0 0, James Koska 0 0-0 0, Blayn Spencer 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 13-15 48; 3-point field goals: 3 (Seel 3)
ATHENS 65 (3-0, 1-0 TVC-Ohio)
Andrew Stephens 1 0-0 2, Brayden Markins 7 6-8 20, Nate Trainer 4 5-5 14, Brayden Whiting 9 6-6 25, Will Matters 1 0-0 2, Joey Moore 1 0-0 2, Reece Wallace 0 0-0 0, Jack Cornwell 0 0-0 0, Jake Sayers 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 23 17-19 65; 3-point field goals: 2 (Trainer, Whiting 1 apiece)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Nelsonville-York 16-44 (.364), 3-point field goals 3-18 (.167); Athens 23-63 (.365), 3-point field goals 2-19 (.105); Free throws — Nelsonville-York 13-15 (.867), Athens 17-19 (.894); Rebounds — Nelsonville-York 23 (Seel 7), Athens 45 (Trainer 13); Assists — Nelsonville-York 5 (Gail, Thrapp 2 apiece), Athens 11 (Trainer, Whiting 3 apiece); Blocks — Nelsonville-York 2, Athens 0; Team fouls — Nelsonville-York 17, Athens 15; JV game — Athens 46, Nelsonville-York 24
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.