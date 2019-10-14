The Athens Bulldogs didn't get the start they were looking for on Monday.
However, there were no worries. The Bulldogs have been here before.
Athens dropped an opening set to the Meigs Marauders in a Division II sectional quarterfinal game on Monday, only to win the next three for the four-set victory.
Athens advances in the brackets with the 19-25, 25-8, 25-13, 25-20 victory.
Only six days prior, Meigs paid a visit to McAfee Gymnasium and stole the opening set before losing in four sets.
History repeated itself, and it was good enough for No. 7 Athens to beat No. 10 Meigs once again. The Bulldogs' third win over the Marauders ended their season.
"I don't know if it's the different start time. We were not ourselves that first game," Athens coach Olivia Pokas said of the 6 p.m. first serve. "We tried to keep everything else consistent. We did team dinner beforehand, but they were just off that first game. It was kind of about rallying them and getting that energy. We're in tournament time, so give it all you've got."
The Bulldogs did give it all they had to win the next three sets with little trouble, extending their season at least one more round.
Sarah Webb again led Athens' offensive effort. She handed out 29 assists and had three aces and three kills.
The Bulldogs also received a solid game from freshman Greta Gunderson. She finished with a team-high nine kills, including five in the second set.
"She really has been working on her swing a little bit, getting her sets a little higher than they were," Pokas said. "Just making some modifications here and there and she showed what she was showing us earlier in the season."
Baelyn Carey had eight kills and two aces for Athens, while Summer Gilkey had four kills and three aces. Harper Bennett and McKenna Bruce each had three kills.
Athens was able to overcome the efforts of Meigs' outside hitter Mallory Hawley. The sophomore led Meigs with 16 kills on Monday, and had 35 kills in the last week against the Bulldogs.
"I told the girls, even if the set's not perfect to her or it seems like it's not going to come over great, she's going to get the ball over," Pokas said. "So we have to make sure that we get that block up on her and be ready defensively."
Hawley was a big reason that Meigs won the opening set, collecting nine kills as Meigs won 25-19.
The set was tied at 12-12, but Meigs would push ahead 20-15 after consecutive Hawley kills.
Hawley's final kill allowed Meigs to strike first. The Bulldogs (11-12) knew right away Monday's tournament game wouldn't be a quick sweep.
Athens' answer was immediate, as it jumped ahead 14-2 in the second set, with Carey serving two early aces and Gunderson collecting four kills in a span of eight points.
"We switched the lineup a little bit," Pokas said. "Put some different girls in here and there, but really their spirits did raise and they played more like the team they are and they were a little more energetic than they had been that first set."
Athens rolled to the 25-8 win, and the momentum seemingly never stopped building. The Bulldogs only trailed once early in the third set, eventually going ahead 16-10 after a kill from Kyleigh Heller. Gunderson's final kill put Athens up 2-1 after the 25-13 victory.
In last Tuesday's regular season matchup, Athens had to dig deep for an exciting 31-29 win to close out the Marauders.
While Meigs played Athens tougher than Monday's second and third sets, it wasn't the 31-29 thriller from less than a week ago.
Meigs (4-18) trailed 10-9 after an Athens hitting error, but never got closer the rest of the way.
Athens led 20-13, but saw the Marauders close to within 21-17 and 23-20 after Hawley's final kill of the season.
"It was really just speaking out to them on the court," Pokas said of closing out the fourth set. "Like, this is what we need to do, let's just finish this game."
Athens did just that, defending Meigs' attacks until the Marauders made a pair of hitting errors to allow the 'Dogs to win, 25-20.
Breanna Zirkle handed out 24 assists for Meigs, as Hannah Durst also had four kills.
Athens now travels to take on No. 2 Gallia Academy in a sectional semifinal on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The winner of that match will host a sectional championship game on Saturday at 4 p.m.
"I told the girls, it's tournament time," Pokas said. "We play with all we've got. So we're going to go over a few things at practice (Tuesday), but try and keep it light. Just go in with our heads on our shoulders, wanting to win."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.