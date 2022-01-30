The Athens boys' and girls' basketball teams each picked up Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division victories against the River Valley Raiders.
The girls edged the Raiders 38-37 inside McAfee Gymnasium on Thursday, while the boys were 57-46 winners on the road on Saturday afternoon.
The boys used a defensive second quarter to gain the upper hand against the Raiders.
Athens led 11-9 after the first quarter, but held River Valley to a two-point second quarter to lead 24-11 at halftime.
The Raiders trimmed the deficit to 46-36 going to the fourth, but Athens won the final frame 11-10.
Derrick Welsh had a big day with a double-double. He had 24 points, 17 rebounds, five blocks, three steals and two assists.
Landon Wheatley had 13 points, while Nathan Shadik had 11 points and four assists. Luke Brandes chipped in eight points, while Clay Boeninger had a point.
Jance Lambert led River Valley with 16 points, two blocks and two steals.
Athens improves to 4-12 overall and 3-5 in the TVC-Ohio.
Athens' girls edged the Raiders 38-37 on Thursday, improving to 4-13 overall and 4-5 in the TVC-Ohio.
Bailey Davis led Athens with 14 points, while Haylie Mills added seven points and 16 rebounds. Asa Holcombe had eight points, with Kesi Federspiel adding five points and six steals. Harper Bennett and Kianna Benton each scored two points.
