The Athens Bulldogs let the rest of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division know that they still have plenty of fight left in them.
Athens locked down the Wellston Golden Rockets on Tuesday, claiming a 54-32 victory inside McAfee Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs outscored the Rockets 33-12 in the second half, earning their first TVC-Ohio win of the season.
Athens, the three-time defending league champions, ended a four-game losing streak, improving to 2-7 overall and 1-3 in the TVC-Ohio.
Wellston fell two games back in the loss column in the league standings with the defeat, falling to 5-3 and 2-2 in the TVC.
Wellston was held to 26.0 percent shooting in the game, making just 13 of 50 shots. Wellston only connected on two of its 21 3-point attempts.
Athens had three players in double figures, led by Derrick Welsh's double-double. He had 17 points and 17 rebounds, making 6 of 10 shots from the field. He also blocked three shots.
Nathan Shadik added 15 points on 7 of 14 shooting. Landon Wheatley tallied 13 points and three assists.
Clay Boeninger had four points and three rebounds for Athens, with Kieran Murphy adding three points. Luke Brandes had two points.
Garrett Brown led Wellston with nine points and five rebounds. Isaac Molihan had eight points and two assists, with Cyan Ervin adding seven points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
Athens jumped ahead 10-5 after one quarter, but Wellston trailed just 21-20 at halftime.
The Bulldogs slowly pulled away from there, going ahead 38-26 after three quarters before winning the fourth, 16-6.
After traveling to River Valley on Friday, Athens is scheduled to host Federal Hocking on Saturday, with a 6 p.m. JV start.
Vinton County 53, Athens 20
The Vinton County Vikings remained in a first-place tie after a 53-20 girls' basketball win at Athens High School's McAfee Gymnasium on Monday.
The Vikings improved to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the TVC-Ohio with the win.
Athens had a three-game winning streak end, falling to 3-8 overall and 3-3 in the TVC-Ohio.
Vinton County seniors Cameron Zinn and Tegan Bartoe led the way for the Vikings.
Zinn had 21 points on 8 of 13 shooting, adding 12 rebounds, four assists, four steals and a blocked shot.
Bartoe had 18 points, making four 3-pointers, as well as handing out four assists.
Lacie Williams made a pair of 3-pointers for six points, while Lakin Williams had five points.
Vinton County led 15-5 after one quarter and 34-16 at halftime. The Vikings won the third quarter 16-0 to lead 50-16 going to the fourth.
