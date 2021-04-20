NELSONVILLE — Starting the second round of Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division play, the Athens baseball and softball teams were both able to gain season sweeps against the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes.
Athens won the baseball game at Blackburn Field against the Buckeyes 14-5, while the Bulldogs won the softball game, 16-0.
The Bulldogs improved to 9-4 overall and 6-1 in the TVC-Ohio with the baseball victory.
Derrick Welsh pitched three innings on the mound for the win, also driving in three runs at the plate.
At the dish, Welsh hit a triple, also scoring three runs.
On the mound, he gave up five runs, two being earned, on six hits and three walks. He struck out four.
Peyton Gail pitched the final three innings for the save. He didn't allow a run, giving up one hit and two walks. He struck out six.
Athens scored three runs in the top of the first, four in the second and another run in the third to lead 8-3.
The Buckeyes got within 8-5 with two runs in the fourth, but Athens scored a run in the fifth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh to pull away.
Nelsonville-York fell to 2-11 overall, and 1-6 in the TVC-Ohio.
Athens had 12 hits. Will Matters had two hits, two walks and three runs from the lead-off position. Jake Goldsberry had two hits, a walk, three RBIs and a run scored. Levi Parsons had two hits, a walk, a run and an RBI.
Gail had a hit, two walks, two RBIs and three runs. Charlie Strohm had a hit, RBI and walk. Cameron Niese had a hit and run, while Levi Neal had a hit and RBI. CJ Vogel had a hit and scored a run.
Christian Wiseman started and pitched five innings on the mound. He stuck out four and walked six, with eight of the nine runs allowed being earned.
Drew Douglas pitched the final two innings, giving up five runs on four hits and three walks. Three of the runs were unearned, as he stuck out two.
Trey Lewis had three singles and a run scored for the Buckeyes. Ethan Douglas, Wiseman, Maleek Williams and Drew Douglas each hit singles. Kobi Bennington drew two walks and scored two runs.
Athens improved to 14-3 overall and 7-0 in the TVC-Ohio with its 16-0 softball victory.
It was also the Bulldogs' 14th victory in their last 15 games.
Olivia Banks pitched a complete game shutout in the five-inning contest. She allowed five hits without walking a batter, striking out five.
Athens led 4-0 before scoring five runs in the third. It added seven runs in the top of the fifth for the 16-run lead.
The Bulldogs had 15 hits, five being doubles. Banks was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Kateyanne Walburn was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Abbi Ervin was 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Bailee Toadvine was 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. Olivia Kaiser had a hit and two runs, Ashleigh James had a hit and two RBIs, Kayla Hammonds had a hit, two runs and two RBIs, while Autumn Hembree had a hit and three runs scored.
Kendra Hammonds scored a run, drew a walk and drove a run in.
Nelsonville-York (3-9, 0-7 TVC-Ohio) was led by two-hit games for Ryleigh Giffin and Abby Riffle. Skylar Riffle also added a single.
Giffin took the pitching loss with 3 innings of work. She struck out one without walking a batter. Riffle pitched the final 2 innings.
