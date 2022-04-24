The Athens softball team scored 27 runs in sweeping a doubleheader at Philo on Saturday.
The Bulldogs won the opening game 15-3, before winning a 12-10, eight-inning decision in game two.
Kendra Hammonds was 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs in the opening game, including a fourth-inning home run.
Kayla Hammonds was also 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs.
Athens had 18 hits in the win. Bailee Toadvine was 3 for 4 with two runs, an RBI and a walk. Olivia Banks was 3 for 3 with two doubles, a walk, two RBIs and two runs. Kateyanne Walburn was 2 for 3 with a double, scoring two runs and driving in a run.
Ashleigh James was 2 for 3 with a double, while Rylee Toadvine was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Olivia Kaiser scored a run, while Taylor Orcutt had a single and RBI.
James got the complete game in the pitching circle with five innings, allowing one earned run on four hits and three walks. She stuck out two.
Athens and Philo went extra innings in the second game, with Banks delivering a triple. She eventually scored the go-ahead run.
Philo never got Banks out on the day, as she went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and three runs in the second game. She hit two triples.
Banks also started and pitched 6 1-3 innings in the pitching circle.
Banks eventually gave way to Kendra Hammonds, who pitched the final two outs of the seventh and was the winning pitcher.
James pitched the eighth inning for the save.
Athens scored four runs in the third to lead 7-2 before Philo scored five in the bottom of the third to tie the game.
Athens led 10-7 before Philo scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.
The Bulldogs had 18 hits. Kendra and Kayla Hammonds each had three hits.
Kayla Hammonds scored four runs, driving in a run. Kendra Hammonds had two runs and two RBIs.
Walburn, Abbi Ervin and Mya Martin each had two-hit games. Bailee Toadvine hit a double and Autumn Hembree a single for Athens.
The Bulldogs bounced back from a 4-2 home loss to Vinton County on Friday.
Athens led 2-0 after an inning, but didn't score again against Vinton County pitcher Kerrigan Ward.
Ward allowed six hits in seven innings, as the Vikings defeated Athens for the second time this season. Ward pitched to contact, striking out one and not walking a batter. The Vikings only had one error in the field.
Kayla Hammonds was 2 for 3 with an RBI and run for Athens. Bailee Toadvine had a triple and run scored. Olivia Banks had a single and RBI. Kendra Hammonds had a single and Orcutt a double.
The Vikings only had two hits, with Breanna Sexton and Jordyn Zinn coming up with singles. Vinton County took advantage of seven walks and three Athens errors.
Kendra Hammonds took the loss in the pitching circle, going 4 2-3 innings. She allowed four runs, one earned, on two hits, six walks and four strikeouts.
James pitched the final 2 1-3 innings, striking out three and walking one.
Athens is 10-5 overall and 3-4 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
