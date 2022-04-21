The Athens tennis team was challenged, but still swept the visiting Jackson Ironmen, 5-0, on Wednesday.
Jackson combined to win 18 games throughout the match, but was unable to win a set against the Bulldogs.
Ben Castelino was a 6-2, 6-3 winner in first singles against Jackson's Landon Smith.
Luke Frost was a winner in second singles for Athens, defeating Jackson's Ethan Crabtree by a count of 6-1, 6-3.
Charle Kuhn also won in straight sets in third singles for Athens, beating the Ironmen's Theron Smith, 6-2, 6-4.
The Bulldogs also won both doubles matches in sweeps. Jay Choi and Jake McCarthy were 6-1, 6-0 winners against Jackson's DJ Ephlin and Walker West in first doubles.
The second doubles match was won by Athens' team of Nico Barr and Jackson Owens, 6-0, 6-2, against Jackson's Chance Thrope and Owen Brown.
Athens is scheduled to travel to Zanesville High School on Saturday at 10 a.m. for a tri-match against Zanesville and Logan.
